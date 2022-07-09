Ford recalls more cars due to new malfunctions, see if your car is part of it

(Dan Dennis/Unsplash)

Following some engine fires that have occurred even while the ignition switches are off, Ford is extending a recall of thousands of cars and advising owners to park them outdoors.

The company said on Friday that it is recalling an additional 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. due to a different issue that also results in engine fires.

Ford recalled around 39,000 SUVs in the United States in May and advised owners to park them outside and away from structures.

After learning about five more fires, the firm announced on Friday they’re increasing that recall to include more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year.

Ford was unsure of the reason for the fires at the time of the initial recall. But the business claimed on Friday that it had located the reason as being electrically prone printed circuit boards. According to the firm, there have been reports of 21 fires.

The battery junction box has circuit boards. The box will be examined by dealers for melting damage and replaced as necessary. A cooling fan ground wire that connects to the junction box will also be removed or repaired. Early September is the anticipated arrival date for parts.

According to Ford, disconnecting the ground wire will immediately repair around one-third of the recalled SUVs.

The second recall includes select Ford Maverick light pickup trucks and some 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs. All of them feature plug-in hybrid or hybrid 2.5-liter engines.

According to Ford, if the engine fails, a sizable amount of oil and gasoline vapor might spill onto heated components and start a fire.

The firm has 23 incidents of fires that occur while the engines are running.

An issue with the crankshaft’s machining can cause engines to fail. Although the issue has been resolved in production, it can still exist in the recalled cars.

The engine problems are not addressed by the recall fix. Engine problems are uncommon, according to Ford, who reported 0.17 repairs per 1,000 cars.

To increase airflow and lower under-hood temperatures below the ignition points of gasoline vapor or engine oil, dealers will modify active grille shutters and add drain holes to an under-hood shield.

Car owners will start receiving a notice on August 8.

Owners may visit the NHTSA.gov recall website and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to discover whether their vehicles are impacted.