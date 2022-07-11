Florida governor says Newsom treats California residents like 'peasants'

California Governor Gavin Newsom came under fire from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday, who said he is responsible for the collapse of the Golden State while treating his voters like “peasants.”

Governors DeSantis and Newsom. (Licensed through Wikimedia Commons and Unsplash)

After being questioned about Newsom’s recent Florida ad that criticized his performance and invited Sunshine Staters to go to the west, DeSantis unleashed his thoughts during a separate press conference.

Both DeSantis and Newsom are up for re-election as governors in November, but rumors about their intentions to run for president in 2024 keep surfacing.

The fiery Republican said that California’s capacity to withstand the economic harm caused by the pandemic was hampered by Newsom’s leadership.

DeSantis said that as Newsom was locking down his citizens last year, he would then go and have magnificent dinners at the French Laundry. “Treating them like peasants.”

The Floridian has enjoyed contrasting the recent population growth in his state with the continued population decline in California.

In his television advertisements, he made fun of Newsom’s relocation pitch to Floridians by saying that U-Haul traffic only moves in one direction.

DeSantis says he was raised in Florida, and up until a few years ago, he hardly ever saw a California license plate in his state, remarking that there are plenty of them today. He assured people will not see many Florida license plates in California.

Newsom stated that DeSantis had implemented a number of hostile policies that were degrading his state and urged residents of the Sunshine State to relocate to California.

The Californian focused on many of his opponent’s most notable pieces of legislation, such as the restriction on discussions of gender identity and orientation in schools.

In the advertisement, Newsom said to viewers “freedom is being attacked in your state.” Stating that Republican officials are outlawing literature, making voting more challenging, and limiting student voice in the classroom.

DeSantis, for his part, painted California as an outdated shell of what it once was, saying that families leaving the Pacific Coast to go almost 3,000 miles in quest of a better life, clearly says something.

DeSantis said California never had population loss over its entire existence, and that all changed when the most recent governor took office. Making it a state that is currently losing population.

He said that given all of the inherent benefits of a place like California, it’s practically impossible to compel people to leave, but Newsom is managing to accomplish it.

According to a May report from the California Department of Finance, California’s population fell by 117,552 people in 2021 following a bigger fall of 182,083 people in 2020.

Florida’s population rose by 211,000 between July 2020 and July 2021, according to census statistics.