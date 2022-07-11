California residents are getting their tires deflated by climate activists

(Canva Pro)

Calfornia residents are reporting they’ve found a particular letter next to their deflated car tires in what looks to be a part of an expanding international campaign by anonymous climate activists.

One person shared a copy of the letter online which prompted other users to also share their experience in what they thought was a unique case. The person cautioned other residents:

“Heads up about the “Tire Extinguishers” that have just appeared […] deflating tires around town.”

Another woman also shared her displeasure after discovering her car parked outside of her house with its tires deflated and a letter by The Tire Extinguishers.

The woman, who claimed to drive an SUV to transport her two special needs kids and 88-year-old great aunt who requires a wheelchair, said the action has caused her a lot of problems.

In the letter, the climate activists say the problem it’s not with the people but with their cars. Justifying their actions because according to them, driving in a large car in residential areas has serious negative effects on other people.

The activists also claim that SUVs are a “disaster” for the climate and they’re taking matters into their own hands because the government and politicians will not.

The letter says that once the person can’t use their car, they will have no trouble getting around walking, cycling, or using public transport.

Other residents have said the activists’ actions are contradictory.

“So can someone explain please how this is supposed to work? If I come to my car and see that my tires are deflated I will have to either idle my car for quite some time to run the compressor to inflate the tires or I’d have to call a tow truck which probably gets like 8–10mpg on a good day. Both of these options are bad for the environment,” said one person.

Another California resident said the activists deflated the tires of an electric SUV, proving they don’t really have a plan or know what they're doing.

The letter makes reference to a website that offers a letter template as well as information on how to recognize an SUV and how to deflate its tires by unscrewing the cover on the tire valves.

Having originated in the UK, and now expanding across the US, the activist group expects many around the world to join them.

California officials are expected to comment as the movement is now growing in the state.