California school board used schools funds to pay lawyers to help them hide a mural they deemed racist

Josue Torres
(Canva Pro)

School officials used $525,000 from funds that were intended for classroom and other school enhancements to pay attorneys to defend them in their decision to hide a historical mural they considered controversial.

The district’s Citizens Bond Oversight Committee, a statutory oversight body, is now examining how Proposition A funds, which were approved by San Francisco voters in 2016 to renovate, modernize, or construct school facilities, were used by the district.

Instead of using the General Fund, which pays for wages, classroom expenditures, and other running costs at school and district offices, school district administrators withdrew the money from the bond program. These funds were already short to cover all the expenses of the academic year.

The oversight committee’s worries are the most recent in a three-year controversy involving the high school mural, which depicts the life of the nation’s first president and includes pictures of slaves working in fields next to white settlers.

The contentious matter was one of numerous that the board had to deal with recently, and as a result, parents, members of the community, and officials supported a recall while stating their lack of trust in the district.

The school board, which now has three new members appointed by Mayor London Breed, has vowed to work on regaining that trust by prioritizing students’ academic and emotional well-being over the previous board’s emphasis on covering murals, changing processes, and renaming schools.

The oversight committee will decide on Wednesday whether to accept a Proposition A bond audit, which would vouch for the correct use of bond expenditures, including the costs related to the mural’s legal defense.

In a March letter to the oversight committee and school board, the district’s general counsel argued that the use of bond money for the legal expenses was appropriate because the mural is a part of a school building and it had effects on students. According to the general counsel, the bond program enables interior changes.

It’s still uncertain whether the current school board members would revive a plan to hide the artwork considering the claim from their legal team that it poses a hazard.

The mural controversy began in 2019, when the school board, which at the time included three members who were later removed from office earlier this year, voted to cover the mural with paint.

Later, the board changed its mind and decided to cover the mural with panels or curtains rather than destroying it.

A court sided with the school’s alumni association when it filed a lawsuit alleging that the district had broken the law on environmental and historical protection.

The district filed an appeal, but early this year chose to settle the case. As part of the settlement, all the votes that decided the fate of the mural were revoked, and the district also agreed to pay $345,000 toward the alumni group’s legal expenses.

The district utilized bond money to pay plaintiff fees as well as the $180,000 it spent on a law firm to represent it in the case.

Officials from the district have recognized that there are several difficulties with school facilities around the city, including parents who have reported fallen ceiling tiles, uneven playground surfaces, and inconsistent heating.

Marie Searle, an S.F. resident said she and many more have lost their faith in the school district, mentioning they should be monitored closely since they are using funds that are meant to improve students learning, not to pay legal expenses for trivialities.

