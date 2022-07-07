FBI reveals California is the No. 1 state with data breaches, see if you've been affected

Josue Torres

According to a recent study from the FBI IC3, data breaches have exposed the personal information of millions of California residents, resulting in multi-billion dollar losses.

California has the highest number of users in the country reporting data breaches, resulting in damages of nearly $1.2 billion.

When it comes to businesses, the Financial Services, and Information Technology industries were the most often affected critical infrastructure sectors in 2021, according to the report. The FBI predicts a rise in the number throughout 2022.

The FBI gives the following recommendations for internet users to avoid these events:

Protect your systems

Maintain system and software updates, and install a reliable, powerful antivirus application.

For each online account you have, create a secure and distinctive passphrase, and change it frequently. If one of your accounts is compromised, you are more susceptible if you use the same passphrase for many accounts.

If you haven’t confirmed the sender’s email address and aren’t expecting the file, document, or invoice, don’t open any attachments.

Protect your device’s connections

When using a public Wi-Fi network, exercise caution and avoid doing any sensitive activities, such as making purchases.

Avoid using the free charging stations at hotels, shopping malls, and airports since people have discovered ways to infect machines that use public USB ports with malware and monitoring software — instead, use your own portable charger.

Protect your money

In any email you receive, check the sender and website address with care. By slightly altering the spelling of a reputable website or email address, they can be impersonated.

If you receive an unsolicited text message or email asking you to update, check, or verify your account information, do not click the link. If you are worried about the state of your account, go into your account on the company’s website or contact them by phone at the number provided on the official website to find out if anything actually requires your attention.

Examine any electronic requests for payment or cash transfer with great care.
Any communication that demands rapid action should be viewed with additional caution.

Use a credit card when making online transactions to add an extra degree of security against fraud.

Never send money to someone you just met online, and never give someone you don’t know access to your bank account to make deposits or withdrawals.

Check if your data has been affected

To see if you’ve been affected by any of these breaches, you need to monitor your accounts. Here you can find a daily-updated list of breaches. If you have an account with any of those companies, the FBI recommends changing your password, checking your personal information, and contacting the company to find a way to further secure your data.

Users who’ve experienced any of these events can submit a report directly to the FBI at ic3.gov.

Comments

Published by

Journalist. Covering relevant and meaningful everyday topics.

San Francisco, CA
