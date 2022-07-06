Subway grew tired of customers taking long to order, now they’re making changes

(Szymon12455/Unsplash)

The company announced in a press release that its biggest menu update in over 60 years is being implemented this month.

The change comes in large part as a result of the overwhelming number of options available to customers.

The big number of options to personalize the food that the company has always given to its customers sounds good for many, however, it has caused longer waiting times since customers most of the time don’t know what to choose.

In other words, with the current menu people can create their sandwiches in any way they want. That’s great from the aspect of providing excellent customer service, but not so great for keeping the line moving.

The company announced customers will be directed toward 12 sandwiches on the new Subway Series menu, which reduces decision-making.

There are three distinct sandwiches in each of the four available categories, cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken, and clubs.

According to Trevor Haynes, president of Subway North America, the Subway Series is the most ambitious effort in the company’s history.

“These new mouthwatering sandwiches are the perfect combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce and freshly baked bread, allowing guests to explore new options beyond their beloved build-your-own customization,” said the press release.

“Subway’s team of culinary experts spent more than a year applying six decades of sandwich skill and testing hundreds of recipes to create the 12 sandwiches that earned a coveted spot on The Subway Series menu.”

“Each recipe is crafted to deliver maximum crave and highlight the brand’s refreshed ingredients in new and unexpected ways. Subway has also introduced a new menu and ordering system that makes it easier for guests to order. Instead of picking your ingredients and toppings throughout the ordering process, guests simply say a sandwich number or name and six-inch or footlong.”

Sales of Subway in the United States dropped to $9.4 billion last year from $12.3 billion in 2013.

As of 2022, California is the state with the most number of Subway locations in the US. There are 2,064 locations in the state, which represent 9% of all Subway locations in the country.

The new menu will be available nationwide starting July 12.