California couple sues fertility clinic because they got a daughter instead of a son

Josue Torres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VpCw_0gVkRevn00
(Canva Pro)

A California in-vitro fertilization clinic is being sued by a gay couple who claims that their attempts to conceive a boy were unsuccessful because a female embryo was accidentally placed in their gestational carrier, resulting in the birth of a daughter.

The California couple filed a lawsuit on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, against HRC Fertility and its fertility specialist mentioning breach of contract, negligence, violations of the Unfair Competition Law and the Consumer Legal Remedies Act, and more.

According to the lawsuit, the couple met more than ten years ago, were married in 2013, and planned to have no more than two boys.

The lawsuit states the couple even decided on first and middle names for their kids before they even had them, back in May 2015, and set up Gmail accounts with their first and last names for them.

The suit claims that the couple was very clear with HRC and the specialist throughout the process letting them know they only wanted male embryos to be transferred to their gestational carrier.

The defendants also claimed that the couple would be able to choose the precise embryos to be used in each transfer.

Instead, the lawsuit claims that HRC and the specialist carelessly, recklessly, and/or knowingly transferred a female embryo to the couple’s gestational carrier.

According to HRC’s website, the clinic is committed to helping the gay and lesbian community accomplish their aspirations of parenting; the clinic says:

“We offer many fertility procedures so all family types, regardless of marital status or sexual orientation can have the opportunity to become parents.”

HRC says the doctor that was in charge of the case is acknowledged globally for his knowledge of complex reproductive issues, and patients travel from all over the world to seek his treatments.

The website also claims that the doctor’s practice is renowned for aiding in the development and use of cutting-edge technology in the genetic screening of embryos and the creation of new laboratory technologies.

The lawsuit claims that IVF is an especially pricey process for male gay couples who have to make arrangements for their children to be carried to term by a gestational carrier. The couple paid around $300,000 for the total process.

Prior to their surrogate’s pregnancy in December of that year, the couple had unsuccessful procedures, according to the lawsuit. The couple’s daughter was born in 2021.

The lawsuit claims that HRC has still not provided an explanation for how this error occurred.

The couple says their financial burden will be high since they will still try to get a son and ultimately have to raise three children rather than the two sons they had originally intended.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Society# Family# Parents# California# Business

Comments / 517

Published by

Journalist. Covering relevant and meaningful everyday topics.

San Francisco, CA
7218 followers

More from Josue Torres

California State

California residents are getting their tires deflated by climate activists

Calfornia residents are reporting they’ve found a particular letter next to their deflated car tires in what looks to be a part of an expanding international campaign by anonymous climate activists.

Read full story
115 comments
California State

Florida governor says Newsom treats California residents like 'peasants'

California Governor Gavin Newsom came under fire from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday, who said he is responsible for the collapse of the Golden State while treating his voters like “peasants.”

Read full story
468 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County residents will decide if they want to give away the power to remove the sheriff

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss a motion on Tuesday that would put it to a vote by L.A. residents in November to provide the panel the authority to remove an elected sheriff from office.

Read full story
35 comments

Ford recalls more cars due to new malfunctions, see if your car is part of it

Following some engine fires that have occurred even while the ignition switches are off, Ford is extending a recall of thousands of cars and advising owners to park them outdoors.

Read full story
30 comments
San Francisco, CA

California school board used schools funds to pay lawyers to help them hide a mural they deemed racist

School officials used $525,000 from funds that were intended for classroom and other school enhancements to pay attorneys to defend them in their decision to hide a historical mural they considered controversial.

Read full story
15 comments
California State

FBI reveals California is the No. 1 state with data breaches, see if you've been affected

According to a recent study from the FBI IC3, data breaches have exposed the personal information of millions of California residents, resulting in multi-billion dollar losses.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

Subway grew tired of customers taking long to order, now they’re making changes

The company announced in a press release that its biggest menu update in over 60 years is being implemented this month. The change comes in large part as a result of the overwhelming number of options available to customers.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

See what driving in Downtown San Francisco in 1940 looked like

Thanks to a video restoration we can see real footage of how downtown San Francisco looked back in the 1940s. The video shows how traffic in the city is not a new thing, since 80 years ago San Franciscans already experienced traffic jams.

Read full story
18 comments

Nissan is recalling 323K cars in the U.S. due to malfunction

According to an official document, due to the hoods’ potential to fly open abruptly and obstruct the driver’s view, Nissan is recalling close to 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

Newsom seems to get ready for 2024 presidential run, as he launches ads in other states

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom is seeking reelection. However, he will appear on TV ads that will broadcast in Florida on Monday. The advertisements are Newsom’s newest effort, according to his aides, to advocate for Democratic ideals on a national level. Lately, he’s been criticizing rival governors in Texas and Florida, participating in national media interviews, and even criticizing his fellow Democrats for their lack of activism.

Read full story
128 comments
California State

Newsom signed $300B California budget on Thursday, see what it will mean to Californians

According to the $300 billion budget, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Thursday and is the largest state budget ever, most Californians will receive tax rebates, more undocumented immigrants will be eligible for health care, and schools will receive additional financing.

Read full story
53 comments

Celebrate Fourth of July at the big new location of beloved Bay Area restaurant

The enormous 3,300-square-foot area restaurant is ready for opening day. Just in time for the holiday weekend, the staff at Square Pie Guys, one of the top pizzerias in the Bay Area, are prepared to serve their wildly famous dishes at their third new location in Ghirardelli Square.

Read full story
El Cerrito, CA

BART station hired hawk to help with its pooping pigeons dilemma

Pigeons have plagued BART’s El Cerrito del Norte station for years, and attempts to shoo them away from the above-ground station have failed. As announced by BART on Thursday, that all changed recently when the rail company employed Pac-Man, a 6-year-old Harris hawk, as a creative solution.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

How much money is needed to be considered wealthy in San Francisco

According to the most recent edition of Schwab’s wealth survey, it still takes more millions to be considered wealthy in San Francisco than in other major metropolitan areas, and that amount has significantly grown since last year.

Read full story
20 comments
California State

School principal removed by board for saying racial epithet while teaching students not to say it

A longtime elementary school principal was dismissed after she used a racial epithet repeatedly when she was teaching a student who had just used the word not to say it. More than 28,000 people signed a petition in support of the principal while advocates for the African American community demanded that district employees who use the word be treated with zero tolerance, though they did not specifically demand that she be fired or transferred.

Read full story
26 comments
California State

Gas tax increase in California officially starts July 1

In certain locations of California, gas prices are already higher than the national average; but, with the state’s gas excise tax set to rise, those costs will rise even further.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Beloved frozen products out of stock at many grocery stores

Numerous frozen food items manufactured from this vegetable are presently either out of stock nationwide or have low stock levels due to a recent scarcity of the vegetable, which may also cause a price increase.

Read full story
35 comments
Santa Clara, CA

Tasty restaurants to try this summer in the Bay Area

(Davide Cantelli/Unsplash) This summer can be a great opportunity to try some delicious new dishes, and lucky for adventurers, the Bay Area has a lot of options to offer. Chungdam is the best place in Santa Clara for premium Korean barbeque.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Immigrant Latino parents receive free laptops in LA County

At the Eastmont Community Center on Monday, more than a dozen Latino immigrant parents from Los Angeles County got free computers in order to take part in a six-week program on digital literacy.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy