California couple sues fertility clinic because they got a daughter instead of a son

A California in-vitro fertilization clinic is being sued by a gay couple who claims that their attempts to conceive a boy were unsuccessful because a female embryo was accidentally placed in their gestational carrier, resulting in the birth of a daughter.

The California couple filed a lawsuit on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, against HRC Fertility and its fertility specialist mentioning breach of contract, negligence, violations of the Unfair Competition Law and the Consumer Legal Remedies Act, and more.

According to the lawsuit, the couple met more than ten years ago, were married in 2013, and planned to have no more than two boys.

The lawsuit states the couple even decided on first and middle names for their kids before they even had them, back in May 2015, and set up Gmail accounts with their first and last names for them.

The suit claims that the couple was very clear with HRC and the specialist throughout the process letting them know they only wanted male embryos to be transferred to their gestational carrier.

The defendants also claimed that the couple would be able to choose the precise embryos to be used in each transfer.

Instead, the lawsuit claims that HRC and the specialist carelessly, recklessly, and/or knowingly transferred a female embryo to the couple’s gestational carrier.

According to HRC’s website, the clinic is committed to helping the gay and lesbian community accomplish their aspirations of parenting; the clinic says:

“We offer many fertility procedures so all family types, regardless of marital status or sexual orientation can have the opportunity to become parents.”

HRC says the doctor that was in charge of the case is acknowledged globally for his knowledge of complex reproductive issues, and patients travel from all over the world to seek his treatments.

The website also claims that the doctor’s practice is renowned for aiding in the development and use of cutting-edge technology in the genetic screening of embryos and the creation of new laboratory technologies.

The lawsuit claims that IVF is an especially pricey process for male gay couples who have to make arrangements for their children to be carried to term by a gestational carrier. The couple paid around $300,000 for the total process.

Prior to their surrogate’s pregnancy in December of that year, the couple had unsuccessful procedures, according to the lawsuit. The couple’s daughter was born in 2021.

The lawsuit claims that HRC has still not provided an explanation for how this error occurred.

The couple says their financial burden will be high since they will still try to get a son and ultimately have to raise three children rather than the two sons they had originally intended.