Nissan is recalling 323K cars in the U.S. due to malfunction

According to an official document, due to the hoods’ potential to fly open abruptly and obstruct the driver’s view, Nissan is recalling close to 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S.

The Pathfinder model years 2013 through 2016 are included in the recall.

The manufacturer claims that dirt and dust can gather on the secondary hood latch in the document made public by American safety officials on Tuesday.

The bell crank lever, which engages and disengages the secondary hood latch, is the source of the issue, according to the recall document Nissan submitted with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The lever might become clogged with dust and grime if it isn’t cleaned, which would prevent the redundant hood latch from closing securely. While it won’t by itself cause a hood to open while a vehicle is moving, an unintentional hood deployment is conceivable if the primary hood latch is accidentally disengaged or isn’t closed all the way. This might decrease forward sight and raise the possibility of a collision.

Because of this reason, the cars can malfunction and not latch when the hood is closed. If the primary latch is accidentally loosened or is not correctly closed after engine servicing, the hood may fly open.

Although a long-term solution has not yet been found, Nissan will soon start applying band-aid fixes. A random sample of 40,000 owners will get letters from Nissan asking them to go to the store so that the impacted parts may be examined and, if necessary, replaced.

The owner’s handbook outlines how to inspect, clean, and condition the bell crank lever, therefore before going to the dealer, every other owner is urged to do so. However, going to the dealer is still an option.

But the final effect is the same: Broken levers will be replaced with proper functional ones. Nissan will be in touch with owners once the final solution has been devised and authorized and provide further details.

Owners are expected to get letters beginning on July 18.