Nissan is recalling 323K cars in the U.S. due to malfunction

Josue Torres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03frge_0gSzjvGC00
(Canva Pro)

According to an official document, due to the hoods’ potential to fly open abruptly and obstruct the driver’s view, Nissan is recalling close to 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S.

The Pathfinder model years 2013 through 2016 are included in the recall.

The manufacturer claims that dirt and dust can gather on the secondary hood latch in the document made public by American safety officials on Tuesday. 

The bell crank lever, which engages and disengages the secondary hood latch, is the source of the issue, according to the recall document Nissan submitted with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The lever might become clogged with dust and grime if it isn’t cleaned, which would prevent the redundant hood latch from closing securely. While it won’t by itself cause a hood to open while a vehicle is moving, an unintentional hood deployment is conceivable if the primary hood latch is accidentally disengaged or isn’t closed all the way. This might decrease forward sight and raise the possibility of a collision.

Because of this reason, the cars can malfunction and not latch when the hood is closed. If the primary latch is accidentally loosened or is not correctly closed after engine servicing, the hood may fly open.

Although a long-term solution has not yet been found, Nissan will soon start applying band-aid fixes. A random sample of 40,000 owners will get letters from Nissan asking them to go to the store so that the impacted parts may be examined and, if necessary, replaced.

The owner’s handbook outlines how to inspect, clean, and condition the bell crank lever, therefore before going to the dealer, every other owner is urged to do so. However, going to the dealer is still an option. 

But the final effect is the same: Broken levers will be replaced with proper functional ones. Nissan will be in touch with owners once the final solution has been devised and authorized and provide further details.

Owners are expected to get letters beginning on July 18.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Society# Family# Transportation# Lifestyle# Drivers

Comments / 13

Published by

Journalist. Covering relevant and meaningful everyday topics.

San Francisco, CA
6432 followers

More from Josue Torres

California State

Subway grew tired of customers taking long to order, now they’re making changes

The company announced in a press release that its biggest menu update in over 60 years is being implemented this month. The change comes in large part as a result of the overwhelming number of options available to customers.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. couple sues fertility clinic because they got a daughter instead of a son

An in-vitro fertilization clinic is being sued by a gay couple who claims that their attempts to conceive a boy were unsuccessful because a female embryo was accidentally placed in their gestational carrier, resulting in the birth of a daughter.

Read full story
25 comments
San Francisco, CA

See what driving in Downtown San Francisco in 1940 looked like

Thanks to a video restoration we can see real footage of how downtown San Francisco looked back in the 1940s. The video shows how traffic in the city is not a new thing, since 80 years ago San Franciscans already experienced traffic jams.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

Newsom seems to get ready for 2024 presidential run, as he launches ads in other states

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom is seeking reelection. However, he will appear on TV ads that will broadcast in Florida on Monday. The advertisements are Newsom’s newest effort, according to his aides, to advocate for Democratic ideals on a national level. Lately, he’s been criticizing rival governors in Texas and Florida, participating in national media interviews, and even criticizing his fellow Democrats for their lack of activism.

Read full story
127 comments
California State

Newsom signed $300B California budget on Thursday, see what it will mean to Californians

According to the $300 billion budget, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Thursday and is the largest state budget ever, most Californians will receive tax rebates, more undocumented immigrants will be eligible for health care, and schools will receive additional financing.

Read full story
53 comments

Celebrate Fourth of July at the big new location of beloved Bay Area restaurant

The enormous 3,300-square-foot area restaurant is ready for opening day. Just in time for the holiday weekend, the staff at Square Pie Guys, one of the top pizzerias in the Bay Area, are prepared to serve their wildly famous dishes at their third new location in Ghirardelli Square.

Read full story
El Cerrito, CA

BART station hired hawk to help with its pooping pigeons dilemma

Pigeons have plagued BART’s El Cerrito del Norte station for years, and attempts to shoo them away from the above-ground station have failed. As announced by BART on Thursday, that all changed recently when the rail company employed Pac-Man, a 6-year-old Harris hawk, as a creative solution.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

How much money is needed to be considered wealthy in San Francisco

According to the most recent edition of Schwab’s wealth survey, it still takes more millions to be considered wealthy in San Francisco than in other major metropolitan areas, and that amount has significantly grown since last year.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

School principal removed by board for saying racial epithet while teaching students not to say it

A longtime elementary school principal was dismissed after she used a racial epithet repeatedly when she was teaching a student who had just used the word not to say it. More than 28,000 people signed a petition in support of the principal while advocates for the African American community demanded that district employees who use the word be treated with zero tolerance, though they did not specifically demand that she be fired or transferred.

Read full story
26 comments
California State

Gas tax increase in California officially starts July 1

In certain locations of California, gas prices are already higher than the national average; but, with the state’s gas excise tax set to rise, those costs will rise even further.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Beloved frozen products out of stock at many grocery stores

Numerous frozen food items manufactured from this vegetable are presently either out of stock nationwide or have low stock levels due to a recent scarcity of the vegetable, which may also cause a price increase.

Read full story
35 comments
Santa Clara, CA

Tasty restaurants to try this summer in the Bay Area

(Davide Cantelli/Unsplash) This summer can be a great opportunity to try some delicious new dishes, and lucky for adventurers, the Bay Area has a lot of options to offer. Chungdam is the best place in Santa Clara for premium Korean barbeque.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Immigrant Latino parents receive free laptops in LA County

At the Eastmont Community Center on Monday, more than a dozen Latino immigrant parents from Los Angeles County got free computers in order to take part in a six-week program on digital literacy.

Read full story
37 comments
California State

New stimulus checks are coming for Californians, officials announced Sunday night, see if you qualify

According to a budget agreement that Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders announced Sunday night, millions of Californians will get stimulus payments for up to $1,050.

Read full story
292 comments
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area schools at ‘war’ over how to teach kids to read

What is the best way to teach kids to read? That is a question schools have been analyzing for years. Despite more than a century of discussion and study, there is still no agreement on the best way to teach kids how to read, which has plunged Bay Area schools and their counterparts throughout the nation into another reading war.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

Food company is recalling two of its meal items

According to a press statement issued by the meal delivery company last week, hundreds of customers who consumed the products that were a part of several of its meal packages have become ill.

Read full story
16 comments
California State

California’s largest reservoirs at critically low levels, water restrictions to come

(Courtesy of California DWR) California, along with much of the US west, should anticipate a scorching, dry summer since the state’s two major reservoirs are at critically low levels.

Read full story
4 comments
Petaluma, CA

L.A. residents will soon say bye to new gas stations as city council votes to ban them

Los Angeles is about to become the biggest city to restrict the use of fossil fuels locally as part of attempts to address climate issues — that includes not allowing new gas stations in the city.

Read full story
22 comments
California State

Lawmakers want to eliminate traffic-ticket late fees, but Gov. Newsom wants to stop them

Late costs for traffic tickets in California can easily add up to hundreds of dollars, and Gov. Newsom seems to not want to change it. The legislature has now enacted a budget that will abolish these civil assessments and wipe any debt associated with them.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy