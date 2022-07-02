Newsom seems to get ready for 2024 presidential run, as he launches ads in other states

Josue Torres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBHXp_0gSyELfo00
(Clay Banks/Unsplash)

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom is seeking reelection. However, he will appear on TV ads that will broadcast in Florida on Monday.

The advertisements are Newsom’s newest effort, according to his aides, to advocate for Democratic ideals on a national level. Lately, he’s been criticizing rival governors in Texas and Florida, participating in national media interviews, and even criticizing his fellow Democrats for their lack of activism.

However, there is a second, unsaid motive for Newsom’s rise in popularity as a fighter. 

He seems to be getting ready for the 2024 presidential campaign, just in case Joe Biden decides not to run for office. (Until now, Biden maintains his candidacy.)

If Biden does not run, a sea of Democratic contenders may well equal or surpass the 27 who ran in 2020. The list begins with Harris, a friend of Newsom’s from their formative years in the political scene in San Francisco.

Mark Buell, a national Democratic donor in San Francisco who has known and supported both Harris and Newsom from their early days in politics, said that Newsom hasn’t completely ruled out running for president.

If Biden decides not to run, Newsom won’t be the first to get in, according to Buell. He’s clearly working to raise his reputation nationally.

Newsom has nothing to lose by sometimes appearing on Trump’s Truth Social or by paying $104,000 to air advertisements in Florida, a red state governed by Republican governor Ron DeSantis who is also considering a 2024 bid.

Newsom gets a free shot. He can travel far into a red state to give the impression that he is tough while not risking any votes from Californians. And DeSantis, who has more conservative views seems to be the ideal opponent for him.

Newsom has previously launched advertisements outside of California. For instance, Newsom had nationwide Facebook advertisements only a few months after taking office as governor in May 2019 urging hundreds of thousands of users to submit their names to a list of supporters who want to protect certain rights.

The majority of people who saw the advertisements were outside of California, according to data from Facebook’s ad library. What are the following most-represented states in some of those media buys? Permanent presidential swing states Ohio and Florida

In the aftermath of Supreme Court judgments, Newsom has concentrated on contrasting California’s policies banning weapons, protecting women’s rights, and decreasing carbon emissions to those of other states. He regularly claims that no other state is doing more.

Last week, during the newest U.S. Supreme Court ruling, he mentioned a long list of Republicans from other states during the news conference, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Senate Minority Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Who was left off the list? who he is genuinely competing against.

The Bieber Republican running against Newsom for governor in November, California state senator Brian Dahle, claimed that Newsom’s desire for global recognition comes at a cost to California. 

Dahle said, he thinks Newsom is focused on running for president, and he finds that to be unfortunate since he receives calls daily from Californians who are having financial difficulties.

Dahle suggested that his opponent should concentrate on bringing down the cost of gas and electricity for those living in his state.

Would Newsom have sufficient funds? Some believe that if Newsom decides to run, he will be able to collect enough money to launch a respectable national campaign. He would be able to access the wealthy labor unions in the state and Silicon Valley contributors that he has been cultivating for two decades.

Buell says he could start a viable campaign, remarking he is a well-known figure.

Even if Harris was running, Newsom could still raise enough money in California. Since every dollar she earns goes to the Democratic National Committee or another fundraising organization that isn’t specifically set up for her, she hasn’t been able to increase the size of her personal war chest.

Harris and Newsom grew up as competing political friends in San Francisco, he was elected mayor and she was elected district attorney in 2003, so just like it was back then, it doesn’t mean he won’t run if she’s in the race.

If Newsom and Harris faced off against one other at the beginning of the Democratic primary, Newsom may be a little hesitant. However, if Biden decides not to run, there may initially be a large number of Democrats in the race, providing him cover to enter.

Democrats may view Harris as vulnerable. Similar to Biden, she has a 39 percent approval rating. Her predicament has been exacerbated by a number of unsolvable problems, including the causes of Central American immigration and the need to expand voting rights.

While Harris dropped out of the presidential race in December 2019, just after a Public Policy Institute of California survey revealed she was running in fourth place in the primary field, among the California voters who knew her best; Newsom easily won the governor’s race in 2018 and handily defeated a recall attempt last year.

The Democratic National Committee is debating whether Iowa will continue to serve as the opening state in the 2024 presidential election cycle. If so, it will be interesting to watch how Newsom’s particular brand of West Coast wonk fares in the Midwest.

Despite voting twice for Trump, Iowa may be trending as a red state, but its Democrats tend to tilt left. Accordint to results, in the popular vote in 2020, Sen. Bernie Sanders prevailed, while Pete Buttigieg earned the most delegates. Obama triumphed in 2008 and 2012. Obama and Buttigieg are on the same political spectrum as Newsom. He could gain momentum.

On Thursday, Newsom was prepared with a video supporting California’s climate change policies only moments after the Supreme Court announced a ruling restricting the federal government’s power to control carbon emissions.

He has, on the other hand, blasted Democrats throughout the country for not doing enough to oppose conservative measures.

Newsom’s ads are to run in Florida on Independence Day.

