School principal removed by board for saying racial epithet while teaching students not to say it

A longtime elementary school principal was dismissed after she used a racial epithet repeatedly when she was teaching a student who had just used the word not to say it.

More than 28,000 people signed a petition in support of the principal while advocates for the African American community demanded that district employees who use the word be treated with zero tolerance, though they did not specifically demand that she be fired or transferred.

In January, the district opened an inquiry into the principal after parents officially complained about her usage of the word.

The principal held a meeting of fifth-graders after a fight on the playground, during which one student allegedly uttered the word.

She used the word repeatedly when reminding and teaching the students and subsequently district personnel that the word is offensive and inappropriate.

The principal explained in her letter of apology that she made the error of using the complete word when she described the incident that occurred in the yard.

She said her goal was to teach the students the word should not be used at all, thus she said the complete word trying to make them all understand considering that 40% of them come from non-English speaking households.

The principal has spent 20 years working at the school, and she has supportive families behind her that say they will speak out against her removal at a meeting with the school board.

Parents who support the principal and who feel she used the word in an effort to teach cultural differences or misconceptions have signed petitions and sent several emails to district authorities requesting more information about the procedure.

Nearly 80% of the 530 students at the school are Asian Americans, 6% are Latino, 4% are Caucasian, and fewer than 1% are African Americans. 53% are from low-income homes, and over 40% are English language learners.

According to some parents, the demographics of the school need to be taken into account while judging the event.

However, according to the African American Advisory Council for the district, the repeated use of the word by the principal hurt children and families.