Gas tax increase in California officially starts July 1

Josue Torres
(Canva Pro)

In certain locations of California, gas prices are already higher than the national average; but, with the state’s gas excise tax set to rise, those costs will rise even further.

The gas tax in California will go into effect on July 1 and result in a three-cent per gallon increase in fuel prices.

Both liberal and conservative politicians have voiced their opposition to the tax rise, including Governor Gavin Newsom, who earlier this year suggested postponing it.

“Helping offset the impact of inflation on California residents remains a top priority for the governor, and his revised budget will include proposals to help Californians keep pace with rising costs,” Newsom’s press office said back in April in a statement. “The sooner we can move this package through the legislative process, the sooner we can deliver needed relief to Californians.”

Assemblymen Tim Grayson, D-Concord, and Carlos Villapudua, D-Stockton, among other officials also tried to get a 12-month suspension of the gas tax that would’ve obliged businesses to pass cost savings on to customers.

How is the gas tax revenue used?

One of the main ways the state finances various highway and road projects is by using the money raised from the gas excise tax. These funds are also allocated to the General Fund, state parks, agricultural programs, and aeronautics programs. Additionally, a tiny amount of the state’s fuel excise tax money is used to cover administrative and collection expenses.

This new price increase occurs when many Californians strive to be as resourceful as they can due to rising gas prices and inflation.

The consumer price index increased 8.6% from May of last year to May of this year, which is the largest increase in inflation since December 1981.

An inflation payment for millions of Californians was recently announced by Newsom on Sunday. Depending on their income, taxpayers would get payments of up to $1050.

