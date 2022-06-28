Tasty restaurants to try this summer in the Bay Area

(Davide Cantelli/Unsplash)

This summer can be a great opportunity to try some delicious new dishes, and lucky for adventurers, the Bay Area has a lot of options to offer.

Chungdam

Chungdam is the best place in Santa Clara for premium Korean barbeque.

This restaurant is stunning. With many creative details like geometric, cloud-like light fixtures and softly crafted ornamental pottery. Potted plants and swaying sunshades are used to decorate the parking lot’s covered outdoor dining area.

The restaurant’s specialty is short ribs, or galbi, which are cooked at the table and served with a variety of sides such as macaroni salad, raw marinated crab, and acorn jelly.

Most of their plates are large enough to share, so couples or parents can split their meals.

Address: 3180 El Camino Real, Santa Clara.

Cultured Pickle Shop

One of Berkeley’s best-kept culinary secrets is the shop’s fermented goods and exquisite donabe-steamed rice and pickle bowls, which are now served at tables on the sidewalk and inside the cozy shop.

From coriander carrot pickles to leek greens basted with a sweet date-chile paste, each dish is a symphony of seasonal tastes and fermentation techniques.

The $3 cured egg, which overnight infuses with the tastes of hojicha, sake lees, and soy sauce while retaining a delicious jammy yolk, is something foodies need to try.

Address: 800 Bancroft Way, Suite 105, Berkeley.

Juuba

For years, this restaurant has been showing San Jose residents the delights of Somali cuisine.

Families can share their triangular, meat-filled sambusas for $1.75 and enormous Sports Plates piled high with spaghetti and stir-fried onions, peppers, and beef for $29.99. The roasted goat cutlet, which is paired with garlicky basmati rice and soft, fatty bits of goat flesh served on the bone, is the menu’s standout item for $16.99.

Address: 5330 Terner Way, San Jose.

Octavia

Octavia has the feel of a neighborhood restaurant and is located in a peaceful area of Lower Pacific Heights, yet its ambition sets it different from other nighttime hangouts.

If you don’t keep an eye on the menu, which features globally-inspired California cuisine, you’ll miss out on amazing delicacies like chicken liver mousse with tart green strawberry mostarda, or their amazing fowl soaked in chestnut sauce.

The soft sheets that come with the sweet corn and leek lasagna for $23 are an example of their exquisite pasta.

The $90 chef’s tasting menu, which might include approximately a dozen plates, is a great opportunity to try everything on the menu if you want to eat it all.

Address: 1701 Octavia St., San Francisco.

Let us know in the comments if you try one of these tasty options.