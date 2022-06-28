Beloved frozen products out of stock at many grocery stores

(Canva Pro)

Numerous frozen food items manufactured from this vegetable are presently either out of stock nationwide or have low stock levels due to a recent scarcity of the vegetable, which may also cause a price increase.

Many people have observed that their beloved frozen French fries, hashbrowns, or tater tots are suddenly gone from the freezer area at their neighborhood grocery store — all because of a potato shortage that has been predicted for the last few months.

Up to 30 states in the United States have commercial potato farms. The top producer, though, is Idaho, followed by Washington. More than half of the potatoes grown in the United States are produced in these two states.

Numerous variables, including unfavorable weather, supply chain problems that have made it more difficult to get fertilizers, and a decline in the number of available labor, are to blame for the scarcity.

The amount of harvested potato acres in the US has also steadily decreased, often counteracting the beneficial effects of higher yields.

Due to water shortages, California is a state that is rapidly losing acres of its potato growth region. Authorities turned off the water from irrigation systems this summer as the drought got severe in order to maintain lake water levels for numerous endangered fish species.

In the last two years, potato growth in California has decreased by 29%, while harvested acres have decreased by 31%.

Given how hard it is to cultivate potatoes, even a minor hitch in the supply chain can result in serious disruptions. Nevertheless, despite the difficulties, growers are doing a lot of effort to make sure that everyone may continue to enjoy their preferred potato-based plates.

The lack of potatoes is also having an impact on a lot of fast-food restaurants that provide hash browns, French fries, and other potato-based sides.

For instance, some Burger King restaurants claim to make fried ramen noodles as a substitute for French fries when supplies are running low.

Many customers keep looking for alternatives but would still rather eat their preferred potato-based foods. So, even if many fast-food companies are making an effort, it’s obvious that these innovative solutions do not represent a long-term fix for the issue.