Immigrant Latino parents receive free laptops in LA County

(Courtesy of Our Voice)

At the Eastmont Community Center on Monday, more than a dozen Latino immigrant parents from Los Angeles County got free computers in order to take part in a six-week program on digital literacy.

The parents will learn how to use school platforms, organize, and promote their kids’ online education through the program.

Evelyn Alemán, the founder of Our Voice, one of the community-based organizations in charge of the program, explained their hope is to help the parents develop skills that will turn them into knowledgeable internet users so that they can also mobilize and advocate on social media platforms for their children’s education.

A multilingual Facebook group run by Our Voice promotes neighborhood conversations about the future of public education.

The nonprofit EveryoneOn, which links families to computers and internet connection at low cost and provides training in digital skills, is working with the group on this initiative.

Alemán said they’re quite enthusiastic about their partnership with EveryoneOn since during the last two years parents have struggled to get access to vital internet tools and services and interact with teachers, administrators, and physicians.

The parents were taught how to log on and off of their computers and attend Zoom sessions after receiving their laptops.

On July 11, participants will start attending two-hour Zoom training sessions on subjects including gaining access to school platforms. Additionally, they will have access to office hours for additional support.

Parents like Rocio Elorza, whose daughter attends a middle school run by the LAUSD, are appreciative of the chance to learn more.

She said this opportunity will allow her to use platforms to connect with her daughter’s teachers. And it will also assist her in managing her daughter’s use of social media since she will be learning more about social platforms.