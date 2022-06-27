Food company is recalling two of its meal items

Josue Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1KIr_0gKiLlkL00
(Maria Lin Kim/Unsplash)

According to a press statement issued by the meal delivery company last week, hundreds of customers who consumed the products that were a part of several of its meal packages have become ill.

Daily Harvest, a direct-to-consumer seller of mail-order smoothies, bowls, and other meals, has halted manufacturing and distribution of the items and is working with the FDA on a root cause inquiry.

The products that caused at least 470 customers to become ill and that are now being recalled are lentils and leek crumbles.

In the statement, the vegan-friendly business mentioned that approximately 28,000 units of the recalled product were distributed to consumers in California and the continental United States through online sales and direct delivery, as well as through retail sales at the Daily Harvest stores.

The company even had a pop-up shop in Los Angeles where people could come in all day and try the crumbles.

Some of those impacted claim to have visited a hospital. Few of them have received answers from the company, other than earlier this week they were sent an email that instructed them to throw away the disputed crumbles.

In April, the crumbles were sent to influencers, and in May, the business launched the pop-up shop.

According to the launch announcement, subscribers could purchase the crumbles for $9.79 for three servings to use in several meals.

Extreme stomach discomfort, fever, chills, jaundice symptoms, and other warning signs of potential liver damage went unmentioned by the statement from the company. However, customers are talking about them on numerous social media networks.

Customers have been posting complaints about the lentil crumbles for weeks on the Daily Harvest Reddit thread, claiming they had food poisoning, severe stomach pain/sickness, and liver damage as a result.

Some users claimed on the thread to have been hospitalized themselves or a member of their family.

A fever, debilitating stomachache, and high liver enzyme levels were among the signs and symptoms mentioned on Reddit.

Another customer also claimed they sought comfort at the ER and underwent testing without receiving results that clarified what had occurred to them.

One man said his wife had spent two days in the hospital and would return for more testing. Numerous toxins that may be to blame for liver-related symptoms are being discussed.

Others have criticized the company’s tepid response as it tries to handle the uproar.

The information was initially shared via a link on social media earlier this week by Daily Harvest, which touts itself as a provider of ethically produced fruits and vegetables.

Customers who had gotten the crumbles straight from the business were subsequently instructed in an email from the company to dispose of the product and not consume it.

Additionally, the company offered users an email address for common inquiries.

At least in the emails sent to influencers, the business included a warning; they mentioned that as stated in the cooking directions, lentils must be properly cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F. Lentils, like certain other legumes, contain a kind of protein that, if not thoroughly cooked, may cause digestive problems.

The French lentil and leek crumbles have received the most serious complaints, but some people are now worried about the flatbreads; and potential cross-contamination of other items that could be manufactured at the same facility.

One of the customers, a Daily Harvest client in California since 2019, who asked to remain anonymous, said their children started throwing up two hours after eating the flatbreads.

At first, they said, the children started having stomach pain. And about three hours after their flatbread pizza night meal, the children started throwing up, the 6-year-old first and then the 3-year-old.

This happened about 45 minutes later. On June 11, it continued all through the night until easing down about four in the morning.

The flatbreads, a food the kids had had several times without incident, were later determined to be the culprit, according to the customer.

They took the kids for blood tests after a friend emailed a news article about the lentil crumbles problem.

Sure enough, the liver was out of balance on every level. The parent is currently in a watch-and-see mindset, monitoring the children to make sure no new symptoms manifest.

They said that when the kids were ill and again when their bloodwork revealed increased levels, they called Daily Harvest twice. They have been very happy with the business for years, but they have been frustrated by the inadequate communication from that company.

The FDA said they seriously consider complaints of probable adulteration of food that may possibly cause diseases or injuries.

An FDA investigator may visit the complainant, get product samples, and start inspections depending on how serious the issue is.

Less significant complaints or those that seem to be isolated instances are kept track of, and the FDA may utilize the information in the future to assist a corporation to discover problem areas in a manufacturing facility.

A number of customers said on the thread that FDA officials had visited their homes and taken samples of the crumbles.

If the FDA can identify the precise issue that’s creating a problem, it will also provide specific guidance for affected consumers.

Comments / 15

Published by

Journalist. Covering relevant and meaningful everyday topics.

San Francisco, CA
5288 followers

