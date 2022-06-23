Petaluma, CA

L.A. residents will soon say bye to new gas stations as city council votes to ban them

Josue Torres
(Photo from Canva Pro)

Los Angeles is about to become the biggest city to restrict the use of fossil fuels locally as part of attempts to address climate issues — that includes not allowing new gas stations in the city.

This week, representatives from California — the second-largest city in America, among other cities, announced they were developing regulations to halt the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure.

The L.A. councilman in charge of the initiative said oil drilling in Los Angeles is coming to an end. They want the city to relocate to new, all-electric structures. 

Additionally, they are advancing toward fossil-fuel-free transportation. 

The officials mentioned that the ideal location to learn how to transition away from gas-powered cars is in L.A., the large and prominent metropolis which has developed around cars.

For the car-dependent metro region of L.A., which has been rated as one of the worst cities for US commuters, the emerging legislation represents a substantial change. 

Los Angeles would be the biggest city to pass such a resolution if it were to be successful. 

The council member intends to see the policy implemented before the end of the year.

The city of Petaluma, California, which last year became the first in the world to forbid new gas stations, served as the inspiration for L.A.’s plan. Petaluma’s pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 was cited by the Bay Area municipal council in its unanimous approval of the proposal.

Since then, the movement has expanded even more, with neighboring towns passing similar laws and other towns creating their own regulations to address the climate emergency and phase out fossil fuels through moratoria and bans on new fossil fuel infrastructure as well as proposals to support electric vehicles and structures. 

A California official said it’s "so obvious" to ban new gas stations since no one wants more pollution and besides, California won’t even sell gas cars by 2035.

The environmental non-profit Stand.earth, which promotes local initiatives to reduce the use of fossil fuels, is a supporter of the campaign, also known as the Safe Cities movement.

According to a recent Safe Cities report, gas outlets put communities’ health and environment in jeopardy. 

According to the report, brownfield areas often include abandoned gas stations and even modest spills over time can dramatically contaminate soil and water.

According to AAA, the typical Golden State driver is spending a record-high $6.38 per gallon for gas in California. 

Inquiries into why the state has the highest gasoline costs and if oil firms are exploiting customers have been announced by state politicians. 

According to Stand.earth, banning gas outlets won’t have an impact on gasoline costs.

