Lawmakers want to eliminate traffic-ticket late fees, but Gov. Newsom wants to stop them

Late costs for traffic tickets in California can easily add up to hundreds of dollars, and Gov. Newsom seems to not want to change it.

The legislature has now enacted a budget that will abolish these civil assessments and wipe any debt associated with them.

However, supporters are concerned that Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has less than two weeks to respond, would reject the idea.

His administration has stated that it supports lowering but not totally removing the fees.

When plaintiffs are late paying or appealing penalties for minor traffic infractions, such as parking tickets or jaywalking, counties charge civil assessment costs.

The funds are utilized to supplement court budgets.

Advocates refer to this practice as a “hidden tax on the poor” since lower-income persons and people of color are disproportionately targeted for traffic offenses.

A representative at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights said civil assessments have always been about earning money for the courts.

He mentioned they will hold every court in California accountable for their illegal late fines until the governor puts an end to the practice once and for all.

On June 10, the committee wrote letters to 30 California superior courts requesting that the civil assessment costs be stopped.

Questions concerning Gov. Newsom’s position on civil assessments were forwarded to the Department of Finance by his office.

In an email, spokesman H.D. Palmer said, they’ve been explicit about the significance of decreasing the civil assessment in an overall attempt to decrease the financial consequences linked to situations that sometimes become a considerable burden for those facing poverty.

“That said, the Administration doesn’t support the complete elimination of the assessment, he said.”

Rather, he added, the administration favors extending a trial program called Ability to Pay, which allows courts to dismiss or severely lower fines based on an individual’s circumstances.

The matter has been taken to court by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, as well as other legal charities.

In January, it filed a lawsuit in San Mateo Superior Court, alleging that the court’s practice of automatically adding a $300 late fee had resulted in $9 million in surcharges over the previous three years.

While the case is in progress, the court decided to halt collecting and charging late fines.

The Lawyers’ Committee and other organizations sued the Judicial Council of California, the state’s judicial administrative body, in May.

The council decided not to contest the lawsuit until the governor and legislature took action.