Bill Gates doesn’t want people to eat meat, and scientists in California are working on it

(Kyle Mackie/Unsplah)

Bill Gates doesn’t want anyone to eat meat, real meat at least.

How will humanity be fed in the coming future? Non-meat protein, as economists like to say at every chance, seems to be the answer: bugs, plants, or products created in vats.

Former NASA scientists in California are now employing bacteria to collect carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, then fermenting it to make protein powder that can be processed into a “meat” alternative, according to a recent report.

The outcome is a carbon-neutral, sustainable, animal-free protein substitute that is immensely scalable — the answer to the increasingly pressing problem of how to feed all those billions of people.

The issue that these Californian scientists are attempting to solve is genuine.

Protein is an important component of human health, so it’s no surprise that worldwide meat consumption has more than doubled since 1961, with the fastest growth occurring in low and middle-income nations.

People want meat to shift from a luxury to a necessity wherever it is possible.

However, much of the increase in meat output has come from industrializing animal rearing, which has serious environmental effects.

Factory-farmed animals, unlike pastured animals, require a lot of feed, which must be cultivated, which leads to deforestation.

An intensive farm’s manure is a waste product associated with a variety of environmental concerns, whereas an old-fashioned mixed farm would plow animal dung back into the soil.

Intensive farming emits a lot of carbon and serves as a breeding ground for antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

So far, solutions to these industrialization-related problems have tended to entail even more industrialization.

Many contend that the issues caused by the industrial paradigm can’t be fixed by staying in it and that what we need is a different approach to regenerative agriculture.

But what if the regenerative technique doesn’t yield nearly as much, leaving a green paradise with insufficient food to sustain everyone.

Bill Gates believes growing artificial meat in vats is the answer, arguing that developed countries should go fully to artificial meat.

However, studies show that poor people increasingly consume more meat as a percentage of their overall diet than affluent people, a development that may explain why billionaires suddenly see meat consumption as fair game for reducing in the name of a green future.

As we move towards a new ‘green’ meat era, it’s worth noting that Bill Gates is now America’s largest single owner of farmland, despite his drive for mass-produced artificial meat.

One thing is for sure, Americans love their meat and the freedom to choose what they want to consume. Will they switch to artificial meat? It looks like in the future for those who can afford it, there will be vat-meat for the masses and ethically grown, environmentally sustainable steak from Bill Gates’ eco-pasturelands.