California woman made thousands by stealing patients’ identities

A California woman admitted to stealing the identities of disabled patients at the treatment center where she worked and submitting fake tax returns that garnered her over $50,000.

According to the US Attorney’s Office of California, the woman was sentenced to three years and three months in prison on Thursday.

The woman, now 52, pled guilty to felony counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft three weeks after being accused, and has been free on bond ever since.

U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley of Sacramento sentenced her to $48,837 in reparation to the government, which she received by filing 33 fake tax returns.

The woman started working in 1999 at a now-closed state hospital for the mentally disabled, about 40 miles north of San Francisco.

Prosecutors claimed she hijacked patients’ identities and submitted tax returns in their names that faked their job status, income, withholding, and dependents in order to collect refunds beginning in 2011 and continuing for more than three years.

Prosecutors say the woman, would submit a tax return in the name of a patient she characterized as a forklift truck driver who made more than $23,000 a year, had a dependant and owed a child tax credit.

They said the patient in reality had no money, was seriously impaired with autism, epilepsy, and other mental disabilities, and required round-the-clock care.

Prosecutors said she submitted identical forms for other individuals suffering from ailments like blindness in both eyes and other brain disorders.

The woman did not deny the claims but stated that she had been traumatized as a child through her attorneys.

As a kind of punishment, her abusive mother sent her to live with her violent father, and by the age of 16, she was living on the streets, where she has traumatic experiences, according to Assistant Federal Defender Noa Oren’s court brief.

The woman said she was then transported to a juvenile correctional institution, where she developed mental difficulties and continues to suffer from anxiety and depression.

According to Oren, the woman became the supporting and hard-working mother of four children after her release, starting at the age of 19, and also helps the children of a brother whose spouse is addicted to narcotics.

She requested a two-year term sentence.

The attorney’s office said the woman had a very tough and traumatic background, has taken responsibility for her offenses, and presents no threat to the public, but her actions deserved a sentence of 39 months in prison, which is at the low end of federal standards.