Essential cooking ingredient may run out of stock as its price keeps rising in San Francisco

According to professionals in the business, a plethora of persistent challenges have been raining trouble down on an essential cooking ingredient industry for the better part of the last decade, and things are growing increasingly dire.

The ingredient that has increased its price and may soon run out of stock in San Francisco and the rest of the country is olive oil.

One of the most serious issues is an olive tree-killing bacterium that is quickly spreading. This, along with other global production challenges and supply issues arising is playing havoc on the world’s favorite healthy oil.

According to a report, the problems began a little over a decade ago when a bacterium known as Xylella fastidiosa began damaging olive trees in Italy, killing an estimated 20 million in Puglia.

According to the report, the devastating bacteria causes trees to acquire an unhealthy pale tint and leaves them with no prospect of survival.

The bacteria, which is spread by insects has since expanded beyond Puglia, which produces 12 percent of the world’s olive oil.

It has now reached the point where the entire world production of olive oil is at risk since these problems have reduced productivity by around 50% in the last five years.

But there’s a whole other set of problems that are having a much more immediate impact on the production of olive oil.

The pandemic has hampered the cost efficiency, manufacturing, and shipping of olive oil, as it does many other items.

Major price hikes have resulted from labor shortages, supply chain challenges, increased energy prices, and excessive backlogs at ports across the world, notably in the US.

According to restaurants and grocery store owners in California, the troublesome ports have caused an enormous price spike in shipments of roughly 400 percent to 500 percent.

Container expenses for imports such as olive oil and even canned tomatoes have risen from $4,000 to $9,000 to $12,000. As a result, many local merchants have had to hike their prices.

The current situation with Ukraine has also added more issues to the mix.

Ukraine used to be a global leader in sunflower oil production, but since their current problems, all production has been suspended.

Manufacturers have resorted to substituting sunflower oil for olive oil, pushing up the cost of many olive oils by as much as 40%.

