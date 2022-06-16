San Francisco CEO says race and pronouns conversations are a distraction

(Photo from Canva Pro)

A San Francisco CEO is not happy about his employees engaging in debates about diversity and inclusion and he's now changing his company’s policies.

Uncertain cryptocurrency markets have resulted in mass layoffs at crypto exchanges such as Coinbase, which cut over a quarter of its workforce this week.

They’re also causing internal turmoil at San Francisco’s Kraken, another of the world’s major exchanges.

In a Twitter thread on Wednesday, business CEO Jesse Powell stated that a few workers’ debates about diversity, equity, and inclusion had become a distraction from the company’s aims.

Powell went on to mention all the topics he thinks some of his employees are too focused on:

He said he entertained these conversations but people got "triggered."

Powell also said that an employee had shared internal conversations with a writer and that a bad piece about the firm will be published soon.

Powell questioned workers’ use of pronouns and raised issues about women’s IQ, according to a recent report, which mentions Powell also started a conversation over who can use “the n-word,” despite the fact that he is white.

This isn’t the first time Kraken has had a disagreement with one of its own workers.

After a series of layoffs, its parent business sued employees who left anonymous reviews on the corporate rating site Glassdoor in an attempt to uncover their identities.

Unlike Coinbase, which has tried to reduce employees as Bitcoin and other crypto holdings have plummeted, Kraken has claimed it would not lay off anybody and will continue to hire for hundreds of roles this year. But only the right individuals.

The new business’s culture site stated they recognize that, while they will always be a terrific place to work for those who share their vision, they may not be the most suitable place for others.

Dedication to advancing the worldwide adoption of crypto, as well as the ideas of limited government, self-defense, and personal property, are all part of that culture.

However, the company’s founders’ libertarian ideals, as well as those of most of the crypto sector, have clashed with those of Silicon Valley’s left-leaning side.

The corporation stated it will engage in lobbying, as a single-issue donor, supporting controversial candidates and legislation that furthers The Mission, potentially at the expense of other civil rights initiatives, but did not specify which ones.

Kraken would be allowed to advertise on contentious shows and podcasts, as well as perhaps including self-defense training at business retreats.

The site also mentions that there is no time to sugarcoat professional relationships and that the different backgrounds of diverse staff make some cultural friction unavoidable.

Powell’s and the company’s remarks appeared to fall short of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s declaration in October 2020, in which he stated that internal arguments regarding politics and activism that were not linked to business would no longer be permitted.

The injunction was issued at a time when social justice rallies were raging across the country, sparked by the case of George Floyd.

Those who objected were given the option of taking departure packages, which some did.

While Kraken has not openly prohibited particular topics, Powell stated in his tweets that staff may agree and commit, disagree and commit, or accept the cash, meaning a severance package if they did not agree with the culture document.

Powell added he believes they’ve produced some pretty sensible policies that, although they may not satisfy woke activists, they still work for the other 99 percent of the globe.