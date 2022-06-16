U.S. officials issue warning about deadly Fisher-Price product

(Photo from Canva Pro)

After 13 infants died in Fisher-Price rockers between 2009 and 2021, the manufacturer and US product safety officials are warning parents not to let their children fall asleep in the products.

The babies died after falling asleep in Fisher Price’s Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler rocking chairs.

The rockers should never be used for sleeping, according to the firm and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and infants should never be left alone or uncontrolled in them.

Next week, a new rule will go into effect mandating newborn sleep products to have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, more than 17 million Fisher-Price rockers have been sold worldwide since the 1990s.

In 2021 and 2019, similar items were recalled.

Following allegations of mortality, Fisher-Price recalled roughly 5 million Rock ‘n Play newborn beds in 2019.

After a Consumer Reports investigation connected the product to 32 child fatalities since 2011, the American Academy of Pediatrics declared it dangerous.

CPSC Chair Alex D. Hoen-Saric said in a statement about the warnings that an infant’s sleep environment should be the safest place at home.

They want to remind parents and caregivers that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard, without blankets, pillows, or other items.

They also said babies in rockers, gliders, soothers, and swings should never be left unattended or unrestrained.

The new Fisher-Price inquiry is still ongoing, according to Hoen-Saric, but the CPSC wants to remind parents about good sleep habits.

Following the combined warning, Fisher-Price said in a statement they are dedicated to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of their products, including the significance of following all warnings and directions to safeguard the health and safety of newborns and children.

Consumers should visit Fisher Price’s Safe Start page for safety tutorials, recommendations, and other information, as well as the most recent safety warnings for Rockers and other newborn items.