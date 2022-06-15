SFO passengers to keep experiencing hours of waits at security

(Photo from Canva Pro)

Over the last few days, travelers arriving at San Francisco International Airport have found longer, slower-moving security queues than they expected, causing some to worry about missing their flights.

According to an email sent out Tuesday by American Airlines, airport officials alerted airlines to advise customers that they may have to wait longer than normal to get through TSA screenings at SFO due to extremely high levels of passenger activity.

With COVID travel restrictions lifted, school out for the summer, and people ready to travel, the Bay Area’s main airport, SFO, is witnessing a 75 percent increase in air travelers, according to SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours before departure for international flights to prepare for the busier airport experience.

The spokesman said this is consistent with the advice for summer travel they gave back in 2019.

According to him, the length of the queues and the time spent waiting depends on the number of aircraft, the gates from which they depart, and when passengers arrive at security checks.

As the number of air travelers grows, the contractor that administers security checkpoints at SFO in collaboration with the TSA is increasing manpower.

At SFO, there are a total of seven security checkpoints.

CLEAR is now accessible in Terminals 1, 2, and 3 as well as at the international checks.

Unlike some airports, where you can travel through any checkpoint to get to your gate, SFO requires you to utilize the checkpoint that corresponds to your departure gate.

Passengers can link to particular terminals without departing and re-entering security in some cases.

For example, you can clear security at Terminal 1, checkpoint C, gates 40–48, and then walk to Terminal 2, checkpoint D, gates 50–59.