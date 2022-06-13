Kids can get free meals during summer at almost 100 L.A. parks

(Photo by MD Duran/Unsplash)

Throughout the summer, children and teens will be able to pick up free meals from approximately 100 Los Angeles City parks.

The Summer Food Service Program of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will run from June 13 through August 8.

Winnetka Recreation Center, Boyle Heights Sport Center, MacArthur Recreation Center, South Park Recreation Center, Oakwood Recreation Center, Central Park Recreation Center, and Harbor Municipal Recreation Center are among the city parks that are participating.

Here you can find a complete list of all the locations that are part of the program.

The program aims to deliver healthy and well-balanced meals to children aged 6 to 18 years old that fulfill USDA nutrition criteria.

Deli sandwiches, fresh fruit or vegetables, and milk are among the items available.

Pickup hours vary by location and are based on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to register or provide evidence of income.

The institution’s General Manager said The Department of Recreation and Parks wants to make sure that kids have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer.

The Manager also said they’re grateful for the Summer Food Service Program, which continues to make a difference in the lives of many families and children in the community.

These are the program details according to the L.A.’s Department of Recreation and Parks:

Meals are FREE to children and teens ages 1 through 18*.

Parents are allowed to pick up meals for their children.

No application or proof of income is needed.

Meals are to-go only. One (1) lunch per child.

Food served on first come — first served basis.

All recipients must practice social distancing while waiting in line.

Persons with disabilities 19 years and older can also participate as long as they are enrolled in a special school district program during the school year.

Program locations may also be obtained by calling 818–346–2700.

Will your kids use this food program? Let us know in the comments.