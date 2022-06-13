Californians could get $400 checks as part of the government’s relief package

(Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash)

California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a new piece of legislation that would give Californians inflation relief stimulus checks.

Inflation records have tumbled at the start of 2022, and Californians are struggling, which is why the Governor proposed a new piece of legislation that would give Californians inflation relief stimulus checks.

Newsom said last year his government enacted the nation’s most comprehensive economic stimulus program, providing billions in immediate relief to millions of Californians.

He says, however, that many people are still struggling, especially with high costs due to inflation, so now they’re leveraging this historic surplus to get money back into the pockets of Californians.

Part of his Inflation Relief Package is $400 stimulus checks.

Who will get the $400 stimulus checks in California?

The $400 stimulus payment for car owners is one of the key ways Newsom and his colleagues aim to get money back to average Californians.

Under these ideas, anybody with a vehicle registered in their name would get a $400 cheque, while those with two automobiles will receive an $800 payout.

The system will be limited to two automobiles per person, with a maximum of $800 per person.

How can you apply for the $400 stimulus check?

This bill has yet to pass since Democrats and Republicans must reach an agreement.

As soon as the bill is passed, Californians will know how and when these $400 checks will be distributed.

What we do know is that the Governor wants this bill to pass and until now, he has managed to launch his stimulus programs.

We will let you know as soon as there’s an update on the bill.

Is there a stimulus for residents who don’t own a vehicle?

Even if you don’t possess a vehicle, there is still good news since officials are planning three months of free public transportation as an alternative to keep residents able to move throughout their cities.

The checks for car owners are intended to counteract increasing gas prices, but the state government also wants to help individuals who do not drive, and this might be one method to do so.

California is implementing a number of stimulus programs at the same time.

The Golden State Stimulus I is for California residents who get California Earned Income Tax Credit or file their taxes under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.

In 2022, Golden Stimulus II will be distributed to residents who got between $0 and $75,000 in earnings during the 2020 tax year.

Additionally, according to the Government, on January 1, 2023, California’s minimum wage is expected to rise to $15.50 per hour for all employees.

When inflation surpasses 7%, a clause in the state’s current minimum wage statute requires an expedited rise.

Do you consider these stimulus programs helpful to you? Let us know in the comments.