Californians don’t have to lose unused money in gift cards thanks to a law

(Photo by Lukas/Pexels)

You’re not alone if you have partially used gift cards lying around your house. Millions of dollars in gift cards are predicted to go unused.

However, one California regulation aims to assist consumers in cashing in on partially used gift cards.

Some customers discovered, however, that businesses do not always comply with the rules.

Let’s say you’ve been using a restaurant gift card to get some meals, and now the balance of your gift card is barely $10.

A lot of times people don’t use that remaining balance because it’s too little to get something from the menu.

Others force themselves to buy something cheap to use all the balance from the gift card.

What many don’t know is that thanks to a California law, you can ask the establishment to give you the balance in cash, as long as the amount is not more than $10.

The Department of Consumer Affairs of the State of California says the following:

“Any gift certificate sold after January 1, 1997, is redeemable in cash for its cash value, or subject to replacement with a new gift certificate at no cost to the purchaser or holder. Effective January 1, 2008, any gift certificate with a cash value of less than $10 is redeemable in cash, which includes currency or check, for its cash value.”

In California, gift card expirations also work differently.

Gift certificates and retail gift cards can’t expire for five years thanks to the federal Credit Card Act of 2009. If the card hasn’t been used for a long time, issuers can still impose an inactivity fee.

The inactivity fee only applies if the gift card has been inactive for 24 consecutive months, this includes: no purchases, balance reloads, or balance inquiries.

The inactivity fee can be only $1.00 per month or less.

If you find trouble using your right to use an old gift card or to cash a low balance, you should just bring out the laws mentioned above — the California Civil Code 1749.5 and the Legal Guide S-11 so the employee knows that you’re aware of the law and your rights.

Sometimes they don’t know that’s part of the law and once they find out, they’re usually eager to help.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve had this type of experience using your gift cards.