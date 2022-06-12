L.A. residents will soon say bye to water bottles as plastic items will be banned on public lands

(Photo by Jonathan Chng/Unsplash)

Residents and people visiting Los Angeles' most iconic locations will soon not be able to get disposable plastic products like water bottles, straws, and shopping bags.

On all public lands overseen by the Department of the Interior, including national parks, recreation areas, and monuments, the president’s administration announced this week that the federal government will phase out the sale and distribution of single-use plastic items.

Hundreds of environmental groups recently pushed Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to prohibit the use of disposable plastics in wildlife regions, and environmentalists applauded the news.

Haaland’s decision is a rare victory for wildlife and recycling advocates, who have spent years trying to persuade state and federal officials to do more to reduce the amount of plastic Americans use once and throw away.

The usage of plastic has increased dramatically in recent decades, wreaking havoc on marine habitats and the environment.

According to reports by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, more than 14 million tons of plastic enter the ocean each year.

This is due to the fact that only around 9% of plastic is ever recycled, and the material does not biodegrade in nature.

As the nation’s steward of public lands, Haaland said her agency has a responsibility to play a leading role in decreasing the harm that plastic is inflicting on ecosystems and the environment.

Blanket prohibitions on a certain type of material, according to the president of the Plastics Industry Association, are disappointing and counterproductive.

The problem, according to the industry organization, is a lack of recycling infrastructure for plastic, not the substance itself.

The chasing arrows symbol is found on many plastic objects, indicating that they are recyclable.

However, because plastic film packaging is a low-grade material with little reuse value, it cannot be recycled in blue curbside bins.

By no later than 2032, Haaland’s decree prohibits the sale of plastic and polystyrene food and beverage containers, bottles, straws, cups, cutlery, and bags on federal territory.

Within the next nine months, the agency’s regional offices and bureaus will have to describe their strategies to phase out single-use plastics.

On federal lands managed by the government, the directive will restrict what can be sold or given out in stores, concession stands, and tourist centers.

A month ago, the Los Angeles City Council decided to start the process of phasing out single-use plastics at city facilities and city-sponsored events, as well as to take measures toward a possible citywide ban on polystyrene products like Styrofoam.

The new order will also affect other cities like San Francisco and its most famous sites and large sections of the coast.

It will also have an impact on federal areas in California, such as Yosemite, Sequoia, and Redwood national parks, to mention a few.

Plastic products will be replaced by throwaway containers and food ware made of paper and bioplastic which is a plastic-like material that can be composted, as well as reusable glass, aluminum, and stainless steel items, according to the EPA.

California, like many other states, has struggled to address the problem of plastic pollution.

State legislators have presented proposals to restrict the quantity of single-use plastic containers and packaging used in the state in recent years, but they have often been defeated due to strong resistance from the plastics sector.

In April, California Attorney General Rob Bonta initiated an investigation into oil and chemical corporations for misrepresenting consumers about the extent to which their products may be recycled.

California voters may soon be asked to decide on the matter.

Enough signatures have been collected by environmentalists to place a plastic waste issue on the November ballot.

The issue mentions that by 2030, manufacturers would be required to make all plastic packaging recyclable or compostable.