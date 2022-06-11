San Francisco, CA

Beloved condiment out of stock in San Francisco

Josue Torres
(Photo by John Cameron/Unsplash)

Fans of hot sauce, take note — this condiment is likely to be in short supply in the coming days and weeks. The weather is to blame.

If you like this hot sauce, you might want to stock up if your local supermarket still has some on the shelf.

According to the maker of the popular Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, a lack of chili peppers is affecting Huy Fong Foods’ capacity to produce many of its in-demand sauces, including Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek.

Climate change, according to the California-based business, is a contributing factor.

The company said they are still working to resolve this issue, which has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest.

They hope for a fruitful fall season and thank their customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time.

The company warned in the letter posted on a food distribution website for wholesale buyers that due to weather conditions hurting the quality of chili peppers, they now face a more severe scarcity of chili.

The company gets its chili peppers from southern California and Mexico, both regions are experiencing a drought along with sections of the western United States.

Any orders for the impacted sauces placed after April would not be delivered until after Labor Day, according to the letter.

Before September, the business announced it would not accept any new orders.

The business claims it’s working to fix the problem, but fans of Sriracha, especially in California, will have to find alternative hot sauces in the meantime.

Restaurants have already been impacted.

Because of the shortfall, some restaurants have said that they may no longer give complimentary Sriracha at their tables.

Throughout the pandemic, the global food supply has been subjected to ups and downs, which have only been compounded by record prices.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Friday numerous steps that it claims will assist solve a range of concerns affecting the supply chain from farm to shelf.

If you’re planning on using Sriracha in your dishes in the coming days or weeks, you might want to make a pit stop at your local supermarket while there’s still time.

