California couple given wrong baby, settle lawsuit with clinic

(Photo by Aditya Romansa/Unsplash)

This week, a California woman and her husband have reached an “in principle” settlement in their case against a fertility clinic, alleging that physicians put a stranger’s embryo in her during an in vitro fertilization procedure, causing her to give birth to the wrong baby.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers submitted court documents with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie M. Bowick on Tuesday, announcing that the action against the California Center for Reproductive Health in West Hollywood and the doctor that performed the procedure had been settled.

In their court documents, the plaintiffs’ attorneys claimed the parties were glad to report that they have achieved an agreement in principle to resolve the issue.

They also requested that all future hearing dates be canceled.

The proposed settlement terms were not disclosed in the court documents.

Lawyers for the defendants contested the plaintiffs’ accusations in court filings.

The defense lawyers said in court filings there is no credible allegation that the doctor was aware that the embryo he transferred to the woman was mislabeled or jumbled up, and that it was not her embryo.

According to the lawsuit, the couple claimed that the facility and the doctor carelessly, negligently, and deliberately chose to provide the couple’s embryos to another couple, while implanting the incorrect embryo in the woman.

One of the first things the couple noticed when they met their healthy newborn daughter was that she had a substantially darker complexion and jet-black hair than the rest of their family.

According to the couple’s lawyers, genetic tests indicated that the infant the couple birthed and reared for months was not genetically linked to them.

The lawsuit mentions the two couples finally exchanged the children when they realized what happened.

The woman said they approached IVF with a great deal of vulnerability and faith in their doctor and the procedure.

They had no idea that this greatest potential for joy would lead to such long-term anguish and trauma.

She explains she was overcome with dread, betrayal, rage, and sadness after learning the reality of what had occurred to their family. It permanently affected who she is.”

According to the lawsuit, the other couple similarly brought a baby girl to term, gave birth to her, and nurtured her for months before the couples’ suspicions were discovered and confirmed.

The lawyers stated the couple was unaware of their biological daughter’s existence until she was 3 months old as a consequence of the mistake.

They ultimately brought their daughter home for good after another month.

In the meanwhile, they were obliged to give up the daughter the woman had carried to term and with whom their whole family had formed an irreversible relationship.

The long-term effects of the baby exchange are now plaguing their whole family, they said.