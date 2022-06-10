California couple given wrong baby, settle lawsuit with clinic

Josue Torres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kOEy_0g6PPG1Y00
(Photo by Aditya Romansa/Unsplash)

This week, a California woman and her husband have reached an “in principle” settlement in their case against a fertility clinic, alleging that physicians put a stranger’s embryo in her during an in vitro fertilization procedure, causing her to give birth to the wrong baby.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers submitted court documents with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie M. Bowick on Tuesday, announcing that the action against the California Center for Reproductive Health in West Hollywood and the doctor that performed the procedure had been settled.

In their court documents, the plaintiffs’ attorneys claimed the parties were glad to report that they have achieved an agreement in principle to resolve the issue.

They also requested that all future hearing dates be canceled.

The proposed settlement terms were not disclosed in the court documents.

Lawyers for the defendants contested the plaintiffs’ accusations in court filings.

The defense lawyers said in court filings there is no credible allegation that the doctor was aware that the embryo he transferred to the woman was mislabeled or jumbled up, and that it was not her embryo.

According to the lawsuit, the couple claimed that the facility and the doctor carelessly, negligently, and deliberately chose to provide the couple’s embryos to another couple, while implanting the incorrect embryo in the woman.

One of the first things the couple noticed when they met their healthy newborn daughter was that she had a substantially darker complexion and jet-black hair than the rest of their family.

According to the couple’s lawyers, genetic tests indicated that the infant the couple birthed and reared for months was not genetically linked to them. 

The lawsuit mentions the two couples finally exchanged the children when they realized what happened.

The woman said they approached IVF with a great deal of vulnerability and faith in their doctor and the procedure. 

They had no idea that this greatest potential for joy would lead to such long-term anguish and trauma. 

She explains she was overcome with dread, betrayal, rage, and sadness after learning the reality of what had occurred to their family. It permanently affected who she is.”

According to the lawsuit, the other couple similarly brought a baby girl to term, gave birth to her, and nurtured her for months before the couples’ suspicions were discovered and confirmed.

The lawyers stated the couple was unaware of their biological daughter’s existence until she was 3 months old as a consequence of the mistake.

They ultimately brought their daughter home for good after another month.

In the meanwhile, they were obliged to give up the daughter the woman had carried to term and with whom their whole family had formed an irreversible relationship. 

The long-term effects of the baby exchange are now plaguing their whole family, they said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family# Motherhood# California# Society# Trial

Comments / 63

Published by

Journalist. Covering relevant and meaningful everyday topics.

San Francisco, CA
3339 followers

More from Josue Torres

Los Angeles, CA

Kids can get free meals during summer at almost 100 L.A. parks

(Photo by MD Duran/Unsplash) Throughout the summer, children and teens will be able to pick up free meals from approximately 100 Los Angeles City parks. The Summer Food Service Program of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will run from June 13 through August 8.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Californians could get $400 checks as part of the government’s relief package

(Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash) California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a new piece of legislation that would give Californians inflation relief stimulus checks. Inflation records have tumbled at the start of 2022, and Californians are struggling, which is why the Governor proposed a new piece of legislation that would give Californians inflation relief stimulus checks.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Californians don’t have to lose unused money in gift cards thanks to a law

You’re not alone if you have partially used gift cards lying around your house. Millions of dollars in gift cards are predicted to go unused. However, one California regulation aims to assist consumers in cashing in on partially used gift cards.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. residents will soon say bye to water bottles as plastic items will be banned on public lands

(Photo by Jonathan Chng/Unsplash) Residents and people visiting Los Angeles' most iconic locations will soon not be able to get disposable plastic products like water bottles, straws, and shopping bags.

Read full story
106 comments
San Francisco, CA

Beloved condiment out of stock in San Francisco

(Photo by John Cameron/Unsplash) Fans of hot sauce, take note — this condiment is likely to be in short supply in the coming days and weeks. The weather is to blame. If you like this hot sauce, you might want to stock up if your local supermarket still has some on the shelf.

Read full story
28 comments
California State

Asians and Latinos are the future of California

(Photo by Jhon David/Unsplash) According to the latest Census statistics, Asians and Latinos are the two fastest-growing ethnic groups in the nation, accounting for almost a quarter of the population.

Read full story
135 comments
California State

California Democrats are about to make abortion a constitutional right

(Photo by Manny Becerra/Unsplash) Under an amendment presented Wednesday by Democratic legislative leaders, the right to an abortion and the use or refusal of contraception would be entrenched in the California Constitution, thwarting a potential Supreme Court ruling removing federal abortion safeguards.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland joins L.A. in declaring racism a public health crisis

(Photo by Jason Leung/Unsplash) The Oakland City Council unanimously declared racism to be a public health emergency. The city’s Department of Race and Equity will get $350,000 as a result of the decision to support two additional posts.

Read full story
11 comments
Berkeley, CA

Bay Area bakery pauses mochi muffin trademark after being boycotted for ‘stealing’ an Asian name

Following a barrage of criticism, Berkeley’s Third Culture Bakery has severed connections with the attorneys it hired to protect its trademark on the word “mochi muffin.”

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Mission Bay residents sue S.F. city over sinking streets and sidewalks

Mission Bay sidewalk.(Photo by author) Residents of San Francisco’s Mission Bay area are suing the city for repairs and damages, claiming that authorities made the mistake of approving construction over the fragile bay-fill.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Bees are legally fish in California, judge rules

(Photo from Dmitry Grigoriev/Unsplash) An appeals court in Sacramento declared that bees are now legally deemed fish under California’s endangered species statute. Fish, which were formerly regarded as invertebrates, were specifically protected by the 1970 statute.

Read full story
42 comments
San Francisco, CA

L.A. ban on gas stoves deemed racist as it could mean the end for many Asian restaurants

Korean BBQ.(Photo by author) The prohibition on home and commercial gas appliances in Los Angeles may leave Asian businesses behind. The Los Angeles County City Council approved a measure last Friday prohibiting the use of most home and commercial gas appliances in order to cut carbon emissions and battle climate change.

Read full story
250 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Woman throws ashes of boyfriend's mom into a river and gets arrested

“He cheated so I threw his mom's ashes in the river.” says the caption of a video doing rounds on social media. The video shows a woman throwing the ashes of her boyfriend’s mom into a river.

Read full story
26 comments
San Francisco, CA

It’s time to enjoy your weekend with these free events in San Francisco

Photo by Vitolda Klein.(Unsplash) Another weekend, another chance to relax and spend quality time with friends and family. These are the free events and activities that are available for everyone in San Francisco this weekend.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

SF Giants' Gabe Kapler makes an exception during his National Anthem protest for gun control

Gabe Kapler prefers to write down his ideas — or type them out on a computer screen — before expressing them publicly, and that’s how the San Francisco Giants manager revealed his choice to stand for the national anthem on Memorial Day.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Free events to enjoy this weekend in San Francisco

Spend your weekend full of fun and relaxation with friends and family enjoying these free activities and events our city is currently offering. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual, free two-day festival and grand procession, which draws thousands of people and features worldwide music, dancing, arts & crafts, and food, will return in 2022. Despite the fact that attendance is projected to be lower than pre-covid, organizers estimate roughly 200,000 people to come during the weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

SF school district removes the word 'chief' from job titles to prevent offending Native Americans

Kids in elementary school.(CDC/Unsplash) Will the rest of the country follow San Francisco's lead?. The term “chief” will no longer be used in the San Francisco Unified School District to refer to job titles in an attempt to eliminate the word’s negative connotation with Native Americans, according to school officials.

Read full story
11 comments
California State

Californians can now sue for at least $10,000 against makers or sellers of certain guns

Photo by Colin Lloyd.Unsplash. When will the rest of the country have a law like this one?. Shortly after the nation’s most recent mass shooting in a Texas elementary school, the California Senate passed a bill allowing private citizens to sue for at least $10,000 against makers or sellers of untraceable ghost guns or illegal assault weapons.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Law that requires women on corporate boards violates men’s constitutional rights, judge rules

In California, a law that requires companies to include women on their board of directors goes against men’s constitutional rights, a judge ruled. The measure was enacted at a time when women only made up about one-fifth of corporate board members.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy