Oakland, CA

Oakland joins L.A. in declaring racism a public health crisis

Josue Torres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajrST_0g5GTF0B00
(Photo by Jason Leung/Unsplash)

The Oakland City Council unanimously declared racism to be a public health emergency.

The city’s Department of Race and Equity will get $350,000 as a result of the decision to support two additional posts.

Barbara Parker, the city attorney, Ed Reiskin, the city administrator, and Darlene Flynn, the head of the race and equality department, all presented the law.

Sheng Thao, Loren Taylor, and Treva Reid, all of whom are running for mayor, also cosponsored the resolution.

With this action, Oakland joins 34 other jurisdictions in California that have already declared racism a public health crisis.

Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Santa Barbara, and many more have made their declarations.

Parker stated during the City Council meeting that the proclamation is an important first step in promoting equality in the city.

According to the staff report, the money will be used to employ a consultant and data analyst for the Department of Race and Equity, which was established in 2015 with the goal of achieving more equitable results for Oakland citizens.

The two new employees will assist in uncovering imbalances in the city, according to Parker, while Flynn will create the tools, actions, and procedures to promote equality.

Racism-related stress has been shown to produce bodily reactions, including hypertension, heart disease, cancer, inflammation, abnormal gene activity, and a compromised immune system, according to studies.

Persistent racism, according to studies, is a major source of stress, especially among African-Americans.

According to the staff report, when defining financial priorities, planning programs, and providing services, the city will emphasize Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, and other communities of color.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 40% of African-Americans in the United States have high blood pressure, placing them at a higher risk of heart disease and stroke than white individuals.

Obesity and diabetes are also more prevalent among Black Americans, according to research.

Officials in Oakland claim institutional racism has resulted in a public health emergency. According to the staff report, black and brown residents had worse health than white people.

The report also says inhabitants of traditionally white communities in the North Oakland hills may expect to live 15 years longer than residents of historically Black and Latinx areas in West Oakland and the East Oakland flatlands.

Officials say comprehensive data is essential for the city to understand both the historical and continuing consequences of racism on service delivery, as well as the health and safety of Oakland citizens.

These declarations are a critical first step toward racial equity and justice, and they must be followed by resource allocation and strategic action.

