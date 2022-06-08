Bay Area bakery pauses mochi muffin trademark after being boycotted for ‘stealing’ an Asian name

(Photo by author)

Following a barrage of criticism, Berkeley’s Third Culture Bakery has severed connections with the attorneys it hired to protect its trademark on the word “mochi muffin.”

The bakery’s owners claimed in a statement posted to social media, that the third-party legal firm’s latest initiatives did not align with their principles and why they sought and desired the trademark in the first place.

“We are reevaluating what it means to own such a trademark and the relevance of this trademark to our core mission of starting Third Culture Bakery,” they stated.

They also apologized to anyone who has been hurt as a result of their “ill-advised and petty actions”, and they vowed to follow up in the coming days.

They said they sought the trademark after an unidentified cafe chain that Third Culture supplied with mochi muffins on a wholesale basis informed them that it intended to produce its own version of the baked delicacy under the same name. In 2018, Third Culture was granted the trademark for mochi muffins.

The statement came after a storm of criticism over the popular Bay Area bakery’s move to trademark “mochi muffin” and issue cease-and-desist letters to bakeries and food bloggers throughout the nation.

Third Culture is obligated to defend its name under US trademark law, however news of the letters provoked outrage from consumers and bakers who were disappointed by the bakery’s conduct.

Negative reviews and boycott calls swamped Third Culture’s Yelp, Google reviews, and social media sites.

The proprietors issued a statement condemning the bogus reviews that sank Third Culture’s Yelp accounts and requesting that detractors refrain from harassing bakery personnel.

They fought back against claims that trademark protection would affect companies who were forced to alter the name of the baked delicacy after getting cease-and-desist letters stating that using the phrase “mochi muffin” is unauthorized and constituted trademark infringement.

They claimed there were no occasions when they threatened anyone’s existence or company or threatened to shut down a small business via lawsuit.

The great majority of business owners who received cease-and-desist letters expressed that they were afraid of expensive legal action and swiftly cooperated.

According to documents, Stella + Mochi, a San Diego bakery, attempted to challenge the registration in 2019 by submitting a petition to invalidate Third Culture’s mochi muffin trademark.

Although Butarbutar and Shyu denied suing any companies, court records reveal that Third Culture lawyers filed a trademark infringement complaint against Stella + Mochi in February 2020.

On behalf of Third Culture, their lawyers filed a formal lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, requesting a jury trial and financial redress. The case was resolved out of court in a matter of months.

Many of the people who voiced their disdain for the bakery’s attempt to register the name said it was unacceptable for a business to try and take ownership of a name that belongs to an entire culture.

Mochi is a short-grained, sweet, glutinous rice with high starch content. Even though there are many variations of its use in cooking, its origin is Japanese.

“It’s simply not right that someone tries to own something that is part of the Asian culture, that is stealing,” Lilly Ortega, a former Third Culture client said— “Cultural recipes are meant for everyone to try and prepare, it can’t belong to one person or business.”