Mission Bay residents sue S.F. city over sinking streets and sidewalks

Mission Bay sidewalk. (Photo by author)

Will other neighborhoods do the same?

Residents of San Francisco’s Mission Bay area are suing the city for repairs and damages, claiming that authorities made the mistake of approving construction over the fragile bay-fill.

The 303 acres between I-280 and San Francisco Bay, which currently house 6,000 people, were formerly part of the bay before being filled with rock and mud in the late 1800s.

The complaint claims that when the city permitted the construction of the Mission Bay area in 1998, which included residences, businesses, schools, and a hospital, local authorities neglected the underlying terrain’s vulnerability.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs stated that as the Mission Bay fill has settled over the years, from the weight of the improvements and environmental conditions, and continues to settle, the infrastructure improvements have sunk and continue to sink.

Building owners have been found liable for sidewalk maintenance in the past.

When asked about Mission Bay last October, a San Francisco Department of Public Works representative said the city will not be restoring sidewalks for private property.

The issue, according to Daniel Rottinghaus, a counsel representing the plaintiffs in the complaint, is not the walkways, but the placement of the development.

It stems from the fact that all of the streets, parks, and walkways were constructed on bay-fill, which is sinking, Rottinghaus explained — the structures are in bedrock and are not moving, but the neighboring infrastructure is sinking, with some locations sinking more than 18 inches.

The Radiance, a 99-unit condo with entrances at 330 Mission Bay Blvd. and 325 China Basin St., filed the lawsuit in Superior Court last month on behalf of its owners.

The suit wants class-action status on behalf of all Mission Bay homeowners who have paid taxes or fees for neighborhood development and repair work since October 2020, as well as refunds and reimbursement for lost property value and other damages.

The case’s principal purpose, according to Rottinghaus, is to persuade the city to adjust its construction and development policies in Mission Bay so that the streets, walkways, and buildings may all be stabilized.

He explained all the residents are trying to do is get the city to take some responsibility for what’s going on and start bringing solutions.