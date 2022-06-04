Woman throws ashes of boyfriend's mom into a river and gets arrested

(Image from Twitter)

“He cheated so I threw his mom's ashes in the river.” says the caption of a video doing rounds on social media.

The video shows a woman throwing the ashes of her boyfriend’s mom into a river.

According to a report, a month ago there was an identical case — A woman was detained on suspicion of abusing a body after her then-boyfriend accused her of tossing the urn holding his mother’s ashes into Lake Worth.

Allegedly, this is the woman from the video, but we cannot yet confirm this is the same person.

According to the Fort Worth police report, the lady is charged with mistreatment of a body, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a potential sentence of a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

According to the complaint, the man informed police that he and the woman were dating, but that they weren’t getting along.

The boyfriend discovered his mother’s urn was stolen when he returned to the house they shared that day.

Laws like this also apply in California.

We spoke with attorney Jamie Ross and she explained that according to California Penal Code 594.35, every person is guilty and punishable by imprisonment if anyone maliciously:

“Disturbs, obstructs, detains or interferes with any person carrying or accompanying human remains to a cemetery or funeral establishment, or engaged in a funeral service, or an interment.”

California Health and Safety Code Section 7050.5 also mentions:

“Every person who knowingly […] disturbs, or willfully removes any remains in or from any location other than a dedicated cemetery without authority of law is guilty of a misdemeanor.”