San Francisco, CA

It’s time to enjoy your weekend with these free events in San Francisco

Josue Torres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysej8_0g07hMrz00
Photo by Vitolda Klein.(Unsplash)

Another weekend, another chance to relax and spend quality time with friends and family. These are the free events and activities that are available for everyone in San Francisco this weekend.

Rare historic bus and trolley rides at “Muni Heritage Day”

With the return of Muni Heritage Day on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you may ride genuine transportation 'time machines' across the city for free. 

The rides begin at the San Francisco Railway Museum, which is located at 77 Steuart Street, just across the street from the Ferry Building. Muni's unrivaled collection of historic vehicles includes streetcars produced in 1895, 1912, 1929, 1934, and the 1940s. 

Don't miss the open-top "boat tram" from England and the streetcar that survived the 1906 earthquake! 

From the 1930s until the 1970s, electric trolley buses and motor buses serviced San Francisco, as well as two unique cable cars from lines that vanished 70-80 years ago. 

In addition, there will be exhibits, children's activities, a cable car bell for them to ring, and a memorabilia auction in the plaza. 

Come commemorate San Francisco's transportation heritage by riding some of the Muni vehicles that your grandparents or you rode as a child!

Cost: Free

Address: San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart St

Caturday Party at Dolores Park

First Caturday is a day for your feline pals to regain the splendor of the great outdoors.

First Caturday takes place on the first Saturday of every month from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It’s a lovely and enjoyable day for outside catnapping and socialization. It’s a place where you may freely share knowledge, companionship, and happiness in order to keep your cats happy and healthy.

Some cats like leash walks, while others prefer stroller walks, and yet others prefer to just visit the park in their pet carriers to listen to the birds sing. 

It’s all right if a cat dislikes First Caturday and wants to return home. It’s also okay if a cat prefers to remain inside the pet carrier rather than get out of its leash. Also, if you don’t have a cat and simply want to come to see the cool kitties, you’re more than welcome.

Cost: Free

Address: Mission Dolores Park, 19th & Dolores St.

SF’s Summerfest kick-off: Grillin’ in the MO’

On June 4th, Niecey, Living Single, and Yolandra Rhodes will headline this year’s “Grillin’ in the ‘Mo” in person at Hamilton Recreation Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wipCk_0g07hMrz00
Photo by Jo Jo.(Unsplash)

The Village Project is back in person with their annual Fillmore Summer Fest Kick-Off, free blues music, and family BBQ.

Bring your family, a large appetite, and a blanket, and get ready for a day of community bonding. 

Grab a bite to eat, line dance, or make huge bubbles while listening to some down-home blues. The DJ will be playing soulful songs all day to get you rocking on the dance floor.

Face painting, free ice cream, cotton candy, games, and bubbles are among the youngster activities available at the kid’s zone. 

Cost: Free ($2 food tickets available for purchase)

Address: Hamilton Recreation Center, 1900 Geary St.

SF Civic Symphony: American Romance

The Summer Concert of the San Francisco Civic Symphony, “American Romance,” is presented by the San Francisco Civic Music Association this Sunday, June 5th at 3:00 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKkjj_0g07hMrz00
Photo by Manuel Nägeli.(Unsplash)

The concert’s program is:

George Gershwin: An American in Paris
Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto, Op. 14 with Shintaro Taneda, violin
Howard Hanson: Symphony №2, Op. 30 “Romantic”

There is a limited number of seats available, and they are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. To assure a seat, arrive early.

Cost: Free (Donations are welcomed)

Address: Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Avenue.

How do you like to spend your weekends? Let us know in the comments.

