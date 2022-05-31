San Francisco, CA

SF Giants' Gabe Kapler makes an exception during his National Anthem protest for gun control

Josue Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUJ3T_0fv9riI400
Gabe Kapler.(Getty)

Gabe Kapler prefers to write down his ideas — or type them out on a computer screen — before expressing them publicly, and that’s how the San Francisco Giants manager revealed his choice to stand for the national anthem on Memorial Day.

Kapler’s protest started Friday when he announced that during the national anthem at baseball games, he would stay in the clubhouse in protest of the country’s lack of response to the school tragedy in Texas.

“I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country,” he said.

Kapler tweeted a link to his blog post on his reaction earlier Friday, saying he regretted not adopting any kind of protest — such as kneeling — on the night of the tragedy.

Kapler penned a four-paragraph essay on Monday outlining why he will stand for the anthem at Citizens Bank Park instead of continuing his protest against the country’s lack of better gun legislation by remaining in the clubhouse during national anthems.

Kapler remarked in the dugout hours before the first pitch, “I’m going to come out tonight.” 

“I spent a little time thinking about this and talking to some people around the game and also some veterans and some people who are invested in gun control. I wrote a little bit about it just to make sure I had my thoughts well formulated.” 

Kapler wouldn’t reveal his plans for national anthems beyond Monday, but he was adamant about standing on the foul line with the players and coaches on Monday.

Kapler also wrote: “While I believe strongly in the right to protest and the importance of doing so, I also believe strongly in honoring and mourning our country’s service men and women who fought and died for that right.”

“Those who serve in our military, and especially those who have paid the ultimate price for our rights and freedoms, deserve that acknowledgment and respect, and I am honored to stand on the line today to show mine.”

Kapler pledged to donate on Memorial Day to Everytown for Gun Safety and Heart & Armor, both of which are devoted to safeguarding veterans’ health and connecting civilians to the experience of military service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzLNI_0fv9riI400
Photo by Heather Mount.(Unsplash)

He explained both are organizations he firmly believes in and thinks they are both worth a click and a look to see if others think they are worthy of funding as he does.

Kapler has been involved with both groups for the last year, according to him. 

“Voicing concerns thoughtfully and protesting peacefully are both patriotic actions; so is supporting organizations that are in the weeds solving problems,” he wrote in his blog.

Kapler has returned to Philadelphia, where he managed for two seasons before joining the Giants. 

“Everyone has a choice in this country,” his successor, Joe Girardi, said of Kapler’s protests on Monday. 

Girardi said America was created on this principle and he will not make that call.

In response to the different comments and reactions to his choice, Kapler said he recognizes these are controversial subjects, and he’s not surprised at all since “anything that sparks thoughtful conversation is good.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sports# Baseball# California# Guns# Protest

Comments / 3

Published by

Journalist. Covering relevant and meaningful everyday topics.

San Francisco, CA
2769 followers

More from Josue Torres

San Francisco, CA

Free events to enjoy this weekend in San Francisco

Spend your weekend full of fun and relaxation with friends and family enjoying these free activities and events our city is currently offering. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual, free two-day festival and grand procession, which draws thousands of people and features worldwide music, dancing, arts & crafts, and food, will return in 2022. Despite the fact that attendance is projected to be lower than pre-covid, organizers estimate roughly 200,000 people to come during the weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

SF school district removes the word 'chief' from job titles to prevent offending Native Americans

Kids in elementary school.(CDC/Unsplash) Will the rest of the country follow San Francisco's lead?. The term “chief” will no longer be used in the San Francisco Unified School District to refer to job titles in an attempt to eliminate the word’s negative connotation with Native Americans, according to school officials.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

Californians can now sue for at least $10,000 against makers or sellers of certain guns

Photo by Colin Lloyd.Unsplash. When will the rest of the country have a law like this one?. Shortly after the nation’s most recent mass shooting in a Texas elementary school, the California Senate passed a bill allowing private citizens to sue for at least $10,000 against makers or sellers of untraceable ghost guns or illegal assault weapons.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Law that requires women on corporate boards violates men’s constitutional rights, judge rules

In California, a law that requires companies to include women on their board of directors goes against men’s constitutional rights, a judge ruled. The measure was enacted at a time when women only made up about one-fifth of corporate board members.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California professor sues his students for cheating on exams

In a rare course of action, a California professor has sued several of his students in federal court for something that would surprise and scare students everywhere:. Some of David Berkovitz’s students, a business law professor at Chapman University in California, violated his copyright by posting his midterm and final exams online on a website called Course Hero.

Read full story
1 comments

Here’s what shopping at Walmart in the metaverse will look like

Walmart has its customers excited about what the shopping experience will be like now that they’re going into the metaverse. Last month, the retailer company filed numerous new trademarks indicating its intention to sell goods inside the metaverse.

Read full story

Black community asks white people to stop touching their hair

There have been countless instances in the media where Black people, especially Black women have told stories on how their personal space gets disrespected and people try to touch their hair without their consent.

Read full story
2062 comments
California State

Get ready for California's new composting law that will go into effect in a few days

Californians will start the new year with the adoption of a historic bill that on Jan. 1 will transform the way they dispose of organic trash, including leftover food and kitchen scraps.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

If you lie about your vaccination status, you might get jailed

According to a rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), individuals who lie to their employer about their immunization status may get a $10,000 fine and up to six months in prison.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Why California keeps having the highest gas prices in the country?

Gas prices in California hit a new high on Wednesday, reaching $4.87 per gallon in San Francisco and prices exceeding $5 on numerous gas stations. According to the American Automobile Association’s data, drivers in the Bay Area pay the highest per-gallon costs in the country, considerably above the state average of $4.73 and the national average of $3.42.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California couple spent all of investor's money in luxurious lifestyle

A California business owner who pleaded guilty to running a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme spent the money he stole from investors on real estate in California, a NASCAR race car sponsorship, 148 luxury, and collector vehicles, and so much more.

Read full story
16 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco teen becomes chess Grandmaster, proving disbelieving teacher wrong

Niemann at one of his tournaments.Twitter/Hans Niemann. San Francisco-born Hans Niemann was eight years old when a teacher informed him he wasn’t talented enough for the school chess team — and he became determined to prove him wrong.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

9-year-old San Francisco girl raises money for homeless kids

Many see homeless people in the streets and although they may feel bad for them, at the same time, they might also think that homelessness is not their problem. That was not the case for Danny, who decided she could start doing something about it.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

Remains of missing Berkeley runner found under a tree

A volunteer searcher discovered a body beneath a tree on Tuesday, about a quarter-mile from the route the missing Berkeley father-of-two had recorded on a fitness app, almost a month after he disappeared while jogging in a rough Pleasanton park.

Read full story
13 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Bay Area will have a massive 550-mile hiking trail

Bay Area Ridge Trail.Ridge Trail. Local hikers have long wished for a continuous hiking trail that circumnavigates the whole area, connecting the hills that surround San Francisco and San Pablo Bay.

Read full story
1 comments
San Mateo County, CA

Check the current status of mask mandates in every Bay Area county

New federal data underscores the threat of the delta variant, including that it appears to be more transmissible among vaccinated people than previously thought. Some Bay Area counties may order everyone to mask up again indoors, as new federal data underscores the threat of the delta variant, including that it appears to be more transmissible among vaccinated people than previously thought.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

How to put San Francisco back on the map

San Francisco is being choked by the affordability conundrum. If you don’t have a six-figure income, rent control, a trust fund, or a desire to live in poverty, you’re out of luck.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s new love affair with parklets

Almost every indulgence we’ve become used to has been taken away by the pandemic, or, at the very least, redefined and molded into new versions. Slow Streets and Shared Spaces initiatives in San Francisco, the latter of which is responsible for the city’s plethora of parklets, have been among the few jewels created during the previous seventeen months.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

The gas stove era is coming to an end in San Francisco as city plans mandates and incentives to switch to electric

To assist the city in reaching its climate change objectives, San Francisco may require converting gas appliances to electric when a building is sold or appliances age out, with regulations coming soon.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy