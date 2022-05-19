Law that requires women on corporate boards violates men’s constitutional rights, judge rules

Photo from Canva Pro.

In California, a law that requires companies to include women on their board of directors goes against men’s constitutional rights, a judge ruled.

The measure was enacted at a time when women only made up about one-fifth of corporate board members.

In 2018, a law was passed in California that required publicly traded companies to have at least one woman on their boards by the end of 2019.

By 2021, it had required at least two women to be on each of its five-member boards. However, the law did not require companies to have a specific percentage of women on their boards.

A study conducted in California revealed that the number of women on corporate boards increased by more than 50% from 2018 to 2019. However, when then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill into law, he warned that it could be fatally flawed when tested in court.

His warning was confirmed in the act’s first judicial test.

According to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis, the Legislature’s true goal was gender parity, not discrimination.

She claimed that the state had failed to provide proof that firms had discriminated against women in board member selection.

Instead, Duffy-Lewis claimed, the typical reasons for the imbalance were a shortage of available board seats and boards’ proclivity to pick someone they already knew, such as the company’s CEO.

Duffy-Lewis concluded by explaining there is no compelling state interest in remedying prejudice in the board-selection process.

She claimed that sex discrimination, against either men or women, under the California Constitution required a “compelling interest.”

Another state statute aimed at diversifying corporate boards was ruled down by another Los Angeles County judge, Terry Green, on April 1.

This bill, approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020, will compel representatives of racial and ethnic minorities, as well as members of the LGBTQ community, to serve on the boards of publicly listed firms in California.

Green said that the regulation was unfair and that the state had failed to demonstrate the necessity for quotas to make boards diverse.

Those in favor of the bill mandating women on boards of directors stated that efforts to persuade or compel big firms to promote gender diversity had mostly gone unheeded.

“Given all the special rights that companies have had for so long, it’s about time corporate boards include the people who form more than half of all ‘persons’ in America,” Brown said in his signing statement.

However, Duffy-Lewis said the state had offered no proof that the measure would assist the economy or the general public.

She also said that the state may have sought to promote gender equality by enacting a more limited statute against discrimination in company board selection.

Former state senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, who legislatively authored the bill, called the verdict “a temporary setback” and anticipated that higher courts will uphold SB826.

Jackson mentioned it would be a grave error to invalidate the historic statute, which not only corrects years of discrimination against more than half of the state’s and nation’s population but also provides significant economic advantages to companies and the entire economy.

In addition, the statute has been challenged in federal court. SB826 looked to be a legal and effective way of combating prejudice and encouraging diversity, according to U.S. District Judge John Mendez of Sacramento, who rejected to stop its execution in December.

The statute has been challenged by a corporate shareholder, who has filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.