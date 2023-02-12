In 1988, a 58-Year-Old Man Had Created a Water-Powered Car. He Mysteriously Died and His Invention Was Stolen

Photo by YouTube

In a world where fossil fuels still dominate the energy sector, Stanley Allen Meyer dared to dream of a different future.

In 1996, he revealed his revolutionary invention: a car that could run on water, using just one gallon to travel 180 kilometers.

News of Meyer's innovation quickly spread, drawing people from across the country to witness it in action.

Many believed that this technology had the potential to change the world as we know it. But the story took a dark turn.

On March 21, 1998, Meyer was dining with his brother and two prospective foreign investors when he was offered a glass of cranberry juice.

Tragically, he would never take another sip. After taking just a few steps, Meyer's face went pale and he started to violently vomit. Crying out that he had been poisoned, he collapsed outside the restaurant and died on the scene.

A week later, Meyer's garage was broken into and his car was stolen, never to be seen again. Despite the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death, the cause was officially ruled as natural.

But rumors and speculation persist, with many pointing fingers at those in the oil and gas industry who had a vested interest in keeping Meyer's invention from seeing the light of day.

The legacy of Stanley Allen Meyer and his revolutionary car remains a controversial topic, stirring questions about the true motivations behind his untimely death. Was he a brilliant inventor ahead of his time, or a victim of greed and corruption?

The truth may never be known, but one thing is certain: Meyer's death was a defining moment in the quest for a cleaner, greener future.

