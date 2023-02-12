In 1987, a 12-Year-Old Boy Went Into a 5-Year Coma. What He Said After Waking Up Shocked the World

Photo by YouTube

The story of Martin is a tale of resilience, determination, and the power of the human spirit. When Martin was just 12 years old, he fell ill with a sore throat, which quickly escalated into a series of life-threatening events.

Despite the odds against him, Martin never gave up hope.

As Martin's condition worsened, he lost consciousness and entered a coma, leaving his parents with little hope for his recovery.

The medical community declared that there was nothing more they could do, and Martin was sent home to be cared for by his loving family. Yet, against all odds, Martin regained consciousness at the age of 17, though he was still unable to speak or communicate.

Despite the numerous obstacles that Martin faced, he never lost his unwavering spirit. He was eventually discovered by a paramedic who noticed his attempts to communicate and was transferred to a Center for Alternative Communication.

There, he underwent extensive testing and was finally able to demonstrate that he was conscious, alert, and aware.

Martin's mother, who had always been his greatest advocate, quit her job and devoted herself to finding a way for her son to communicate.

She created a computer software that allowed Martin to express himself and share his story with the world. In 2011, Martin published a book called "Ghost Boy" in which he detailed his incredible journey and the lessons he learned along the way.

When he woke up he said,

I was aware of everything,” he said, “just like any normal person. Everyone was so used to me not being there that they didn’t notice when I began to be present again. The stark reality hit me that I was going to spend the rest of my life like that – totally alone.

Martin's story is a testament to the human spirit, and the love and support of those who never gave up on him.

Despite facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Martin was able to overcome his limitations and touch the lives of countless others with his inspiring tale of hope and perseverance.

