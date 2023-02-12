In 1948, a 19-Year-Old Woman Was Disowned For Marrying a Black Man. They Have Been Together For over 74 Years

Mary and Jake Jacobs Photo by Twitter

In 1942, the world was at war. While most of Europe was being torn apart by the horrors of World War II, a 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying. She was an ordinary young woman, living an ordinary life in an ordinary town, until one day a young man and his buddies appeared out of nowhere.

The young man introduced himself as Jake Jacobs, a 16-year-old American soldier who had come to serve in the war. At first, Mary was taken aback. She had never met a black person before, and here was a young man from across the ocean who was not only black, but also an American soldier.

She was immediately drawn to him, and they soon started communicating. Mary didn't know what to expect, but she found herself captivated by Jake's charisma and charm. One of the things that stood out to Mary about Jake was his love of Shakespeare. He would recite passages from the Bard's works to her, and she was struck by the depth of his knowledge and passion for the language.

Despite her father's reservations about her relationship with a black man, Mary found herself falling in love with Jake, and their relationship deepened over time. However, Mary's father forbade her from ever seeing Jake again. He was appalled that his daughter was hanging out with a black man, and he was concerned about the judgment of their community.

Despite this, Mary and Jake continued to write to each other, even after Jake returned to the United States. In 1948, after several years of correspondence, Jake asked Mary to marry him. Despite her father's warnings that she would never be welcomed back home, Mary agreed, and the two were married. It was a difficult time for the young couple.

No one would hire, speak to, or rent to them, and they encountered judgment and discrimination wherever they went. Mary was often in tears, and they struggled to make ends meet . However, they were deeply in love and determined to make their relationship work. Over time, others began to embrace them, and they found a sense of belonging in each other.

Today, 74 years later, Mary and Jake are still together and deeply in love. Despite the challenges they faced, Mary claims that she has no regrets about her choice to marry Jake. This story is a testament to the power of love and the human spirit. In a world that was torn apart by war and discrimination, Mary and Jake found a way to make their relationship work.

They faced countless obstacles, but they persevered, and their love has stood the test of time. It is a reminder that even in the darkest of times, love can conquer all.

