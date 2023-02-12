In 1971, a Man Hijacked a Plane and Took $200,000 as Ransom. He Escaped Using a Parachute and Hasn't Been Seen Since

Joshua Torrance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woMz7_0kkftYmv00
D.B Cooper IllustrationPhoto byWikipedia

The D.B. Cooper case, one of the most notorious unsolved mysteries in the annals of American history, continues to captivate the imagination of the public even after more than five decades. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has never closed the case, and it remains open, shrouded in mystery and unanswered questions.

The mystery surrounding D.B. Cooper is not limited to his real identity, as he was able to successfully vanish into the night with $200,000 in ransom money and two parachutes.

His description remains elusive, with no definitive information on his appearance or his whereabouts after his daring hijacking of Northwest Airlines Flight 305 on November 24, 1971.

Theories abound regarding the fate of D.B. Cooper, with some speculating that he died during his daring leap from the plane, while others believe that he is still alive, hiding somewhere across America or Europe.

Despite exhaustive efforts by law enforcement agencies and numerous leads, the identity of this mysterious figure remains unknown. D.B. Cooper boarded Flight 305 from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington, with a suitcase full of money and a parachute.

He approached the cockpit and demanded a ransom of $200,000, which was eventually delivered to the aircraft in Seattle.

The hijacker was described as a man in his mid-30s, with neatly trimmed hair and sideburns, dressed in a dark suit, a black tie, and a white shirt. According to FBI documents obtained by CNN, the ransom money was handed to a flight attendant, who then delivered it to Cooper.

He then disappeared through the door of the aircraft and into the darkness, jumping into a snow-covered wilderness filled with trees and bushes.

To this day, no trace of him has been found. D.B. Cooper's daring hijacking resulted in a nationwide manhunt that lasted for months, but despite extensive efforts, he was never captured. The identity of D.B., as he was known by the FBI, remains a mystery to this day, and his disappearance remains one of the most famous unsolved cases in FBI history.

Some speculate that D.B. Cooper may have survived his daring jump, but this remains a matter of conjecture, with no concrete evidence to support the theory.

However, it is worth noting that as soon as Cooper disembarked from the plane, two flight attendants chased after him, running with their coats over their clothes.

This raises questions as to their motives, as they appeared to be trying to help Cooper escape rather than capture him. In conclusion, the D.B. Cooper's case continues to be a subject of fascination and intrigue, captivating audiences with its mysterious and elusive nature.

Despite numerous leads and exhaustive efforts by law enforcement agencies, the identity of this infamous hijacker remains a mystery to this day. The D.B. Cooper case is a testament to the enduring power of unsolved mysteries and the allure of the unknown.

Discover the untold tales of the world and feed your curiosity with every click - Join My Newsletter

What do you think?

Leave a comment down below. Don’t forget to leave a like and share this article with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# FBI

Comments / 238

Published by

I am an avid blogger that shares news on information relevant to the internet, social media as well as world news.

California State
6K followers

More from Joshua Torrance

In 1972, a 22-Year-Old Flight Attendant Survived a 33,000ft Fall After Her Plane Exploded

On January 26th, 1972, Vesna Vulović, a Serbian flight attendant, was catapulted into the annals of history as a symbol of human resilience and the miraculous power of survival.

Read full story
16 comments

In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways

In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.

Read full story
145 comments

In 1988, a 58-Year-Old Man Had Created a Water-Powered Car. He Mysteriously Died and His Invention Was Stolen

In a world where fossil fuels still dominate the energy sector, Stanley Allen Meyer dared to dream of a different future. In 1996, he revealed his revolutionary invention: a car that could run on water, using just one gallon to travel 180 kilometers.

Read full story
1548 comments

In 1987, a 12-Year-Old Boy Went Into a 5-Year Coma. What He Said After Waking Up Shocked the World

The story of Martin is a tale of resilience, determination, and the power of the human spirit. When Martin was just 12 years old, he fell ill with a sore throat, which quickly escalated into a series of life-threatening events.

Read full story
678 comments

In 1982, a 34-Year-Old Man Went Into a 40-Year Coma. Wife Never Left His Side

In a world where love and loyalty are often fleeting, Bernadette Adams stands as a shining example of unwavering commitment. For over half a century, she has been married to Jean-Pierre Adams, a former professional soccer player from France.

Read full story
260 comments

In 1948, a 19-Year-Old Woman Was Disowned For Marrying a Black Man. They Have Been Together For over 74 Years

In 1942, the world was at war. While most of Europe was being torn apart by the horrors of World War II, a 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying. She was an ordinary young woman, living an ordinary life in an ordinary town, until one day a young man and his buddies appeared out of nowhere.

Read full story
2068 comments

Drunken Thief Falls on Sword of St. Michael Statue While Trying to Rob a Church

On the early morning of January 14, the Christ the King Parish in downtown Monterrey, Mexico, was the scene of a bizarre and unfortunate incident. Carlos Alonso, a 32-year-old man, allegedly entered the church with the intention of committing robbery.

Read full story

Man's Stepdaughter is Left Out After Sister Makes a Special Meal For Everyone Else

According to a Reddit post with over 16,000 upvotes and nearly 4300 comments, a 27-year-old woman shared a story about a dinner party gone wrong. The woman, who is not a professional chef but has taken several cooking classes and enjoys making elaborate meals for friends and family, hosted a five-course dinner in honor of her parents' wedding anniversary.

Read full story
29 comments

Family Kicks Out Pregnant Sister-In-Law After She Craved Junk Food

A family has been housing the author's sister-in-law who is six months pregnant and high-risk, unable to work, and without support from the father as detailed in a Reddit post with over 5500 upvotes and nearly 1200 comments.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy