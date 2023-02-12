In 1971, a Man Hijacked a Plane and Took $200,000 as Ransom. He Escaped Using a Parachute and Hasn't Been Seen Since

D.B Cooper Illustration Photo by Wikipedia

The D.B. Cooper case, one of the most notorious unsolved mysteries in the annals of American history, continues to captivate the imagination of the public even after more than five decades. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has never closed the case, and it remains open, shrouded in mystery and unanswered questions.

The mystery surrounding D.B. Cooper is not limited to his real identity, as he was able to successfully vanish into the night with $200,000 in ransom money and two parachutes.

His description remains elusive, with no definitive information on his appearance or his whereabouts after his daring hijacking of Northwest Airlines Flight 305 on November 24, 1971.

Theories abound regarding the fate of D.B. Cooper, with some speculating that he died during his daring leap from the plane, while others believe that he is still alive, hiding somewhere across America or Europe.

Despite exhaustive efforts by law enforcement agencies and numerous leads, the identity of this mysterious figure remains unknown. D.B. Cooper boarded Flight 305 from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington, with a suitcase full of money and a parachute.

He approached the cockpit and demanded a ransom of $200,000, which was eventually delivered to the aircraft in Seattle.

The hijacker was described as a man in his mid-30s, with neatly trimmed hair and sideburns, dressed in a dark suit, a black tie, and a white shirt. According to FBI documents obtained by CNN, the ransom money was handed to a flight attendant, who then delivered it to Cooper.

He then disappeared through the door of the aircraft and into the darkness, jumping into a snow-covered wilderness filled with trees and bushes.

To this day, no trace of him has been found. D.B. Cooper's daring hijacking resulted in a nationwide manhunt that lasted for months, but despite extensive efforts, he was never captured. The identity of D.B., as he was known by the FBI, remains a mystery to this day, and his disappearance remains one of the most famous unsolved cases in FBI history.

Some speculate that D.B. Cooper may have survived his daring jump, but this remains a matter of conjecture, with no concrete evidence to support the theory.

However, it is worth noting that as soon as Cooper disembarked from the plane, two flight attendants chased after him, running with their coats over their clothes.

This raises questions as to their motives, as they appeared to be trying to help Cooper escape rather than capture him. In conclusion, the D.B. Cooper's case continues to be a subject of fascination and intrigue, captivating audiences with its mysterious and elusive nature.

Despite numerous leads and exhaustive efforts by law enforcement agencies, the identity of this infamous hijacker remains a mystery to this day. The D.B. Cooper case is a testament to the enduring power of unsolved mysteries and the allure of the unknown.

