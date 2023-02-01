Man's Stepdaughter is Left Out After Sister Makes a Special Meal For Everyone Else

According to a Reddit post with over 16,000 upvotes and nearly 4300 comments, a 27-year-old woman shared a story about a dinner party gone wrong. The woman, who is not a professional chef but has taken several cooking classes and enjoys making elaborate meals for friends and family, hosted a five-course dinner in honor of her parents' wedding anniversary.

In attendance were her parents, four close family friends, her brother Greg and his wife Cheryl, and Cheryl's daughter Becca, who has several health conditions including celiac disease and a severe dairy allergy.

In order to accommodate Becca's food restrictions, the host arranged for a restaurant that specializes in allergen-free food to make a meal for her, which she picked up in advance of the party. The host explained that she has ADHD and was concerned about the risk of making Becca sick if she prepared the meal herself.

However, when the food was served, Cheryl was seen looking at Becca's plate with a stony expression. Becca started eating and seemed fine, but Cheryl whispered to Greg, who then asked to speak with the host in the kitchen. According to the host, Greg told her that it was "unbelievable" that she couldn't be bothered to make something for Becca, and that they had been bragging about what a great cook she was.

He accused the host of not caring about making his stepdaughter feel like a part of the family and said that they were leaving. Greg, Cheryl, and Becca then left the party, putting a damper on the rest of the celebration.

The host expressed regret in hindsight, wondering if she should have tried harder to make Becca feel included since she is a relatively new addition to the family.

The story highlights the importance of understanding and accommodating for food restrictions and the impact that not doing so can have on individuals and their relationships.

