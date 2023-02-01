Family Kicks Out Pregnant Sister-In-Law After She Craved Junk Food

Photo byKeira Burton, Pexels

A family has been housing the author's sister-in-law who is six months pregnant and high-risk, unable to work, and without support from the father as detailed in a Reddit post with over 5500 upvotes and nearly 1200 comments.

The sister-in-law has been living with the family for a few months and the author and her husband have been providing for her without charging rent.

The author follows a healthy lifestyle and limits junk food in the household for the sake of the children. 

The sister-in-law has been frequently requesting junk food and specific meals, which the author finds difficult to accommodate while also ensuring the children's meals are enjoyable.

The author expressed frustration after the sister-in-law requested ice cream and the author declined. 

The sister-in-law became emotional and the author told her that they are happy to help, but they are not going to cater to her just because she is pregnant. The husband is reportedly feeling caught in the middle of the situation.

One important lesson that can be learned from the text is the importance of clear communication and boundaries in relationships, particularly when providing support to others. In this situation, the author and her husband had good intentions in helping the sister-in-law, but the lack of clear communication and established boundaries led to confusion and frustration for both parties

