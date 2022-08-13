Alejandro's Kitchen & Tequila Bar hits San Angelo

inside the entrance Joshua Hockett

A few weeks ago my 7-year-old son Owen and I made our way into the newly opened Allejandro's Kitchen & Tequila Bar on Sherwood Ave where the former Asian Garden Buffet used to be located. It had been open for just 3 weeks at the time of our dinner visit on a Tuesday evening so I was curious about what the place had in store for us. Owen and I both love really good traditional Mexican food so we were hyped to go and try a new place in town with such a cuisine.

Owen and Josh holding tortilla chips Joshua Hockett

Maria Lopez, owner of Alejandro's explain to me the name behind the business, stemming from Alejandro Sr., Alejandro Jr., and then Alejandra, all family members within the bloodline and business made for a fitting name. Maria told me that she and her husband had been in the restaurant business for over 15 years so the chance to own and run their own business was always a goal and dream of theirs. When the chance to do so in San Angelo came about with this prime, high-traffic location, they jumped at the opportunity.

Tiffany was our server and she was amazing. Super kind, friendly, tentative, and social. She had such patients and genuine interest in speaking to my very social 7-year-old son about favorite foods, worst foods, and even Minecraft for that matter. That said, service here is on point for sure.

Based on the food picks we ordered, you be the judge, but to be frank, ya gotta go in and see for yourself, try a few things, go for lunch, dinner, happy hour (frozen 16oz Margs for $5) or 32oz regular frozen Margs anytime!). Daily lunch specials rotate as well so check for those.

I got the ranchero steak (medium) with refried beans and Spanish rice. Ranchero seasoning is good, the steak was a perfect medium with a nice jalapeno kick. Rice was good, the beans were average. I also got a house-grilled chicken salad which was huge! Tender grilled chicken strips, fresh green leaf lettuce, chopped lettuce, topped with cheddar cheese, diced tomato, and cucumbers. Feeds two easily. I also grabbed a shrimp cocktail. This also could feed two people easily. It's pretty basic with avocado, onion, cucumber, and lots of raw shrimp. The shrimp/tomato sauce blend in the cocktail is thin, sweet, and not at all spicy.

Owen got the fajita chicken quesadillas which were plate sized and oozing with a melty cheese blend. He devoured half of them so I gotta assume they were darn good. The complementary chips and salsa and queso sauce went down fast by Owen, I'm not a tortilla chip fan so bypassed those. The salsa is very fresh and mild. The pico de gallo is also fresh and flavorful.

shrimp cocktail Joshua Hockett

house grilled chicken salad Joshua Hockett

chicken quesadilla Joshua Hockett

Owen also acted as my proxy for the dessert sampling as I (sadly) can't do the dairy thing well at all. He opted for the fried ice cream option. A big portion of cinnamon vanilla ice cream is served in a crispy fried tortilla bowl, then drizzled with honey. The kid put a good dent in it and he even rated it a 9.1 score out of 10 when asked how good it was.

fried ice cream dessert Joshua Hockett

Overall prices are fair, portions generous, service outstanding, and the space is big, open, clean, and inviting. Not too loud, not too busy. I want to come back for a lunch visit and for a happy-hour drinks visit soon to get that vibe also. Fajitas and the Molcajete are still on my radar as well!