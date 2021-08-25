Finding the Right Construction Company in San Francisco

Commercial Tenant Improvement in San Francisco EVOLV Commercial Construction Inc.

Finding the right commercial construction company or general contractor in San Francisco is an extremely important decision to make when going through a tenant improvement process. A qualified commercial construction company can make all the difference when it comes to scheduling and quality of work. Contact an experienced and qualified San Francisco Commercial Construction Company now!

What is a Commercial Construction Company in San Francisco?

Commercial Construction Companies in San Francisco are construction companies that work on commercial construction projects compared to residential projects. In residential construction, you may call up the construction company if you are looking to remodel your bathroom, kitchen, or house in general. Residential construction tends to be a much smaller scope because commercial construction will usually involve an office space with multiple tenants. Commercial Construction Companies in San Francisco will specialize in commercial properties instead of residential. Commercial construction includes corporate tenant improvements, exterior improvements, restaurant/brewery builds, life sciences builds, etc.

Why do I need a Commerical Construction Company in San Francisco?

Whether you are deciding to buy or rent a new space, a majority of the time you need to hire an architect to design a new space. Once the design is finished, you will hire a commercial construction company who take the drawings and complete the project according to your satisfaction on budget and on time. For this reason, it is important to hire an experienced San Francisco Construction Company who can complete the project and bring your design to life.

How to find the right Commercial Construction Company for you

Finding the right San Francisco Construction Company isn't as easy as it sounds. With such high demand for qualified professionals, you need to do your research before making a decision. Below are some steps that you should take to find a commercial construction company for your project.

1. Get Recommendations and Read Reviews

The best way to find a commercial construction company is through professional recommendations from architects, brokers, or professional relationships. Second, online reviews from Google My Business, Yelp, BuildZoom, and other third-party review sites.

2. General Contractor's Credentials & Licenses

Be sure to check that the general contractor has an active general contractor's license in the state of California and other credentials to make sure they have insurance and are licensed and bonded.

3. General Contractor's Past Projects or Portfolio

Many general contractors who work on commercial construction will have videos and photos of their past projects on their websites or other social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

4. General Contractor's Resources and Team

Make sure that the commercial construction company has a team of qualified professionals. Most companies will include a CEO, Superintendent, Project Manager, Project Engineer, Project Coordinator, and other administrative professionals. Look at each individual's experience, degree, and past companies.

5. Compare Costs

At the end of the day, most people will want to get the project completed at the lowest cost. Many times the lowest cost isn't always the best one because some general contractors may have decided to cut corners to get you the lower price. Make sure to get bids from multiple commercial construction companies so that you can compare the different pricing, schedules, and time to complete.

What should I expect from my Construction Company in San Francisco?

Many people ask this question and if you haven't worked with a commercial construction company before, you may not be sure what to expect. During the preconstruction phase, you should expect to be in constant communication with the architect and the general contractor. You should expect to hear information regarding permits, inspection, schedules, budgets, RFI's, and submittals.

