George Santos Makes it Official: He's Running Again For President in 2024

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftDYm_0lJIOAzP00
Photo screenshoten and cropped from a video of George Santos posted on CNN Politics.Photo byScreenshot by Author

Controversy Rep. George Santos formally declared his candidacy for president in 2024 by submitting paperwork to federal authorities on Tuesday.

The official announcement does not obligate the troubled congressman to run for reelection. The Long Island Republicans' move comes after the Federal Election Commission last month demanded that he disclose his intentions after reaching the funding threshold that necessitated the submission of a declaration of candidacy.

Santos responded "Maybe" when asked by CNN's Melanie Zanona last week whether he would run for office again. He also acknowledged that some of his fellow Republicans had urged him not to. Yet he said that his attention was on his work in Congress at the time.

Santos is the subject of federal and municipal investigations into his money because he lied widely about his background, schooling, and family history. The House Ethics Committee is this week asking for more information about claims made against the congressman by a former prospective staffer, which suggests that the investigation into whether he might have participated in illegal conduct during his 2022 campaign is intensifying.

Santos had until Tuesday to answer the request from federal regulators. The authenticity of his campaign's FEC filings and the identity of his treasurer have been repeatedly questioned by the freshman.

Significantly, he did not anticipate using personal finances for a reelection campaign in his declaration of candidacy.

The financial windfall that permitted the Republican to disclose a personal loan of $705,000 to his successful 2022 campaign has been the subject of some of the largest suspicions surrounding Santos' campaign activities. Santos' prior, unsuccessful run for Congress in 2020 included a personal financial disclosure form that stated no assets and a $55,000 salary.

Although he claimed to have received the funds from his company, The Devolder Organization, he did not mention any Devolder clients on the financial disclosure form he was obliged to submit as a candidate last year.

In letters acquired by CNN, the House Ethics Committee requests information from the prospective Santos employee within the next two weeks regarding his claim that Santos sexually assaulted him in January.

After publicly declaring its inquiry into Santos earlier this month, the committee is ramping up its investigation, as seen by the letters to Derek Myers.

An investigating subcommittee has been formed by the covert panel to look into a variety of accusations made against Santos. According to a letter from Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild, the committee's top Democrat, and Ohio Rep. David Joyce, the committee's top Republican, Myers must preserve all pertinent records and provide information regarding his claimed contact by March 28 to the investigators.

Myers said that the New York Republican made an unwanted sexual attempt toward him during a private session in his office and was later rejected employment there in a complaint submitted to the committee last month. Santos has refuted the allegations, calling them absurd and "comical" allegations.

The committee is requesting everything paperwork Myers has to support the claim, including details of their alleged January 25 encounter, during which the potential employee said Santos "touched" him in the crotch and extended an invitation to his home while mentioning his husband was out of town.

Myers claims that after turning down the congressman's claimed advance, he learned that his employment offer had been revoked despite having voluntarily started working there. "There's no corroborating evidence whatsoever," Myers said to CNN last month. It's simply going to be his word against mine, he continued.

In his initial complaint, Myers also requested that the committee look into the situation where he was supposedly working as a volunteer and see whether that was legal according to House regulations. Santos would "fully cooperate" with the investigation, according to his office. The committee declined to respond to the letters in any way.

Reference:

Fredreka Schouten and Manu Raju, CNN Politics, (2023 March 14th). "George Santos files paperwork that would allow him to run for reelection": Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos filed paperwork Tuesday with federal regulators formally declaring his 2024 candidacy.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/14/politics/george-santos-2024-paperwork/index.html

