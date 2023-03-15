Get Ready for a Quantum Leap in AI Technology: ChatGPT Leads the Way

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxJhZ_0lJGyFuG00
Photo byAlex KnightonUnsplash

The business is releasing its next-generation version of the technology that drives the popular chatbot tool, ChatGPT, about four months after OpenAI startled the tech sector with it.

OpenAI announced GPT-4 in a blog post on Tuesday, claiming that it can score well on a variety of standardized tests and is also less likely to "go off the guardrails" with its responses, as some users have previously reported.

OpenAI said the revised system passed a simulated law school bar exam with a score around the top 10% of test takers; by comparison, the old version, GPT-3.5, scored around the bottom 10%. The business claims that GPT-4 can write code in all popular programming languages and read, analyze, or generate up to 25,000 words of text.

The update was referred to as the company's "latest milestone" by OpenAI. Even though it is still "less capable" than people in many situations, the corporation claims that it performs at a "human level" on a variety of professional and academic criteria.

The most recent iteration of OpenAI's big language model (GPT-4), which is trained on a considerable amount of web data, can produce engaging responses to user prompts. A few third-party applications, notably Microsoft's AI-powered Bing, are already incorporating the new version, which is currently only accessible via a waitlist.

“We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, which we’ve customized for search. If you’ve used the new Bing preview at any time in the last five weeks, you’ve already experienced an early version of this powerful model,” Microsoft stated on Tuesday.

Since its November 2022 launch, ChatGPT has won over many users with its capacity to produce unique essays, stories, and song lyrics in response to user questions, but it has also generated some controversy. In recent weeks, critics have criticized AI chatbots, notably those developed by Microsoft and Google, for being emotionally reactive, making factual mistakes, and outright participating in "hallucinations," as the industry describes it.

Similar restrictions apply to GPT-4 and previous GPT models. “It is still flawed, still limited, and it still seems more impressive on first use than it does after you spend more time with it,” the upgrade was announced in a series of tweets from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday.

However, he noted that there had been advances. He wrote that it is less prejudiced, hallucinates considerably less, and is more creative than earlier models. Yet, the business advised that "great care should be taken when using language model outputs, particularly in high-stakes contexts."

The information comes two weeks after OpenAI declared it was granting access to its ChatGPT tool to outside companies, opening the door for the chatbot to be included in a variety of programs and services.

Among the first partners exploring the service are Instacart, Snap, and the tutoring software Quizlet. After announcing in January that it was investing "multibillions of dollars" in OpenAI, Microsoft has now integrated the technology into a number of its products, including its Bing search engine.

Reference:

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business, (2023 March 14th). "The technology behind ChatGPT is about to get even more powerful": Nearly four months after OpenAI stunned the tech industry with ChatGPT, the company is releasing its next-generation version of the technology that powers the viral chatbot tool.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/14/tech/openai-gpt-4/index.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Technology# Business# Artificial intelligence# ChatGPT# Search bot

Comments / 0

Published by

A writer with a driven passion for covering varieties of interesting topics. My sole purpose is to always deliver rich and engaging news or articles that are worth impacting lives.

5K followers

More from Joseph Godwin

Donald Trump's Circus Returns: A Revival of Old Habits

In the past couple of weeks, the former president has seen an improvement in his political status; nonetheless, he ran the risk of turning off supporters by rapidly responding to speculations of a probable prosecution of him.

Read full story
Colorado State

Biden Administration Pushes for State Court Climate Cases Against Big Oil

The Biden administration informed the U.S. The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a lawsuit brought by several municipalities in Colorado accusing ExxonMobil Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc. of escalating climate change belongs in the state court where it was filed.

Read full story
10 comments

Mccarthy Implores Americans to Remain Peaceful Amid Trump Indictment Uncertainty

On Sunday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged supporters of Donald Trump, who had previously served as president, not to demonstrate against an expected prosecution of him. McCarthy stated this when speaking to reporters on Sunday at a House GOP retreat: "I don’t think people should protest this stuff."

Read full story
11 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Man Behind Bars For Orchestrating Multi-million Dollar Cyber Scam

For his participation in a multimillion-dollar international computer fraud conspiracy, an Atlanta man was given a severe prison sentence. Christian Akhatsegbe, 36, his brother Emmanuel Aiye Akhatsegbe, and other people engaged in spear phishing, credential harvesting, and corporate email breach activities between August 2019 and November 2020.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Polls Don't Lie, But Election Fraudsters Do: The Truth Behind Poll Manipulation

In November, Republican Kari Lake narrowly lost the race for governor of Arizona with 2.6 million votes cast, finishing 17,000 votes behind. The lawsuit Lake filed to prevent her rival, Democrat Katie Hobbs, from taking the oath of office was dismissed. The voters themselves refuted her assertions that they were unable to cast ballots for her.

Read full story
13 comments
Manhattan, NY

Rape Accuser Carroll And Trump to go Head-to-Head in Court

To determine whether former president Donald Trump defamed E. Jean Carroll by denying he sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s, the two parties have agreed to a single trial.

Read full story
3 comments

George Santos Makes it Official: He's Running Again For President in 2024

Controversy Rep. George Santos formally declared his candidacy for president in 2024 by submitting paperwork to federal authorities on Tuesday. The official announcement does not obligate the troubled congressman to run for reelection. The Long Island Republicans' move comes after the Federal Election Commission last month demanded that he disclose his intentions after reaching the funding threshold that necessitated the submission of a declaration of candidacy.

Read full story
676 comments

The US Prosecutors Launched Legal Inquiry Into Silicon Valley's Bank Troubling Demise

As criticism over the company's abrupt failure grows as regulators work to control the consequences, U.S. prosecutors are looking into what caused Silicon Valley Bank to fail, a source familiar with the situation said.

Read full story

Aerial Clash: The US Claims Russia of Causing Spy Drone Crash in Black Sea

In the first direct conflict between the two nations, since Moscow invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, the US military claimed on Tuesday that a Russian warplane nicked the propeller of one of its spy drones, causing it to crash into the Black Sea.

Read full story

Money Talks: The Top Revenue-Generating Taxes in Biden's Proposal

With a flurry of new and increased taxes targeted at the wealthiest Americans, President Joe Biden's 2024 budget proposal pledges to reduce the deficit by $3 trillion over the next ten years.

Read full story

George Santos, Republican Congressman, Announces His Resignation From Congressional Committees

George Santos, a Republican in the US House of Representatives, will withdraw from his position on committees. Following his election in New York last year, the 34-year-old has come under increasing pressure to step down after he acknowledged making up some of his credentials and biography.

Read full story
731 comments

IMF Improved Their Forecast For The World Economy as Inflation Continues to Decline

The global economy is anticipated to revive as inflation declines, according to the International Monetary Fund. The International Monetary Fund stated on Monday that it projected the global economy to slow this year as central banks continued to raise their interest rates to control inflation, but it also hinted that production would be more adaptable than initially anticipated and that an economic downturn would likely be prevented.

Read full story
1 comments

The United States Aspires to Stop The Covid-19 Public Health Emergency in May

The conclusion of the case of emergencies, which is scheduled for May 11, will result in a complicated series of policy modifications and mark the beginning of a new chapter in the leadership's pandemic reaction.

Read full story
1 comments
Maryland State

Biden Launches Replacement of 150-Year-Old Rail Tunnel, Revitalizing American Infrastructure

On the 30th of January, President Joe Biden shared a tweet on his official Twitter account in which he discussed the significance of repairing America's infrastructure, specifically the nation's roads, bridges, and rail.

Read full story
3 comments

McCarthy and Biden are scheduled to meet to discuss the debt ceiling and spending

The Republican House majority's perspectives on government expenditures and lifting the country's borrowing limit to prevent a financial default will be discussed during Speaker Kevin McCarthy's next meeting with President Joe Biden, according to McCarthy.

Read full story
2 comments

As Biden Steals The Limelight Away From Trump – His Popularity Declines

Over the past few years, President Joe Biden's political status has tremendously profited from his successor Donald Trump's refusal to relinquish the spotlight. It's one of the reasons. Notwithstanding the president's low support rating, Biden's Democratic Party had one of the finest midterm elections last autumn for a party that owned the White House.

Read full story
277 comments
Memphis, TN

The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis police

A day after the horrifying video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest earlier this month was made public, the Memphis Police Department on Saturday declared that its SCORPION squad has been "permanently deactivated" That unit included all five of the former police officers engaged in the detention of Nichols, who have since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with his passing.

Read full story
9 comments
Georgia State

Raphael Warnock Encourages Georgians to Stay Connected to Their Roots and Fight for Justice in Twitter Statement

Reverend Raphael Warnock, a prominent political figure and pastor in the state of Georgia, recently took to Twitter to express his support for fellow Georgian, Quentin Fulks. In his tweet, Reverend Warnock wrote, "Teach them how we win, @QuentinFulks! And don’t ever forget your Georgia roots 🍑."

Read full story
1 comments

More than 300 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine by Western nations

Vadym Omelchenko reported to French TV station and CNN affiliate BFM television: "As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine." He did not list the nations that would supply the tanks or break down which models will be supplied.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy