The US Prosecutors Launched Legal Inquiry Into Silicon Valley's Bank Troubling Demise

Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva on Unsplash

As criticism over the company's abrupt failure grows as regulators work to control the consequences, U.S. prosecutors are looking into what caused Silicon Valley Bank to fail, a source familiar with the situation said.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous because the investigation is private, said that the U.S. Justice Department is looking into the bank's abrupt closure on Friday after a bank run. According to the Wall Street Journal, which first the news of the probes, the Securities and Exchange Commission has begun a parallel investigation. SEC, SVB, and Justice Department spokespeople all declined to comment.

According to the source, the inquiry is still in its early stages and there may not be any accusations of misconduct or charges brought. The WSJ reported that officials are also looking into stock sales made by SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O) officers, who owned the bank. The report was based on people with knowledge of the situation.

In a statement released on Sunday, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said the organization is particularly focused on keeping an eye on market stability and finding and pursuing any wrongdoing that could endanger investors during times of turbulence.

With the sudden demise of Silicon Valley Bank and the collapse of Signature Bank, regulators are attempting to control risks to the rest of the industry. Earlier last week, Moody's, a rating firm, changed its "negative" rating for the U.S. banking sector to "stable."

Shareholders have filed a lawsuit against SVB Financial Group and two of its senior executives, alleging that they concealed the risk of a bank run that would be created by rising interest rates, according to their allegations.

