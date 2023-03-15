Aerial Clash: The US Claims Russia of Causing Spy Drone Crash in Black Sea

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymaSR_0lJF4W3P00
Photo byCurioso PhotographyonUnsplash

In the first direct conflict between the two nations, since Moscow invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, the US military claimed on Tuesday that a Russian warplane nicked the propeller of one of its spy drones, causing it to crash into the Black Sea.

The Russian military ministry gave a different account of what happened, and Moscow's ambassador to Washington claimed that the collision between a Russian Su-27 fighter plane and a US MQ-9 drone was provoked.

Although it has not intervened directly in the conflict, the US regularly conducts surveillance flights over the area and has provided Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in military assistance.

The devastated city of Bakhmut, which has been under Russian siege for months, is included in the eastern frontline, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who also stated on Tuesday night that military commanders were unanimously in favor of defending it.

"The main focus was on Bakhmut. There was a clear position of the entire command: Strengthen this sector and destroy the occupiers to the maximum," in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said.

Three regional governors—Luhansk in the east, Odesa on the Black Sea in the south, and Khnelnitskiy area in the west—were fired by Zelenskiy, although the government's parliamentary representative did not justify the action.

According to Hanna Malyar, deputy minister of defense for Ukraine, Russia is "on the offensive" throughout the entire frontline in the eastern Donetsk region, where fighting is also taking place in the areas of Kreminna, Bilohorivka, and Spring, which are located north of Bakhmut.

Bakhmut's defense was crucial since a "large amount of enemy material is being destroyed. A huge number of troops are being killed and as of today, the enemy's capacity to advance is being reduced," she informed Ukrainian television.

Talks to extend a pact allowing grain imports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which was set to expire this week, continued on the political and economic fronts, according to the United Nations and Turkey. A 60-day extension, which would have been half as long as the previous extension, was refused by the Ukrainian government.

The US spy drone was intercepted by two Russian Su-27 fighters in what the U.S. military called a careless maneuver while in international airspace. According to the report, the Russian fighter jets went dangerously close to the MQ-9 and spilled fuel on it, possibly to blind or harm it.

At 7:03 a.m. (0603 GMT) after about 30 to 40 minutes, one of the jets struck the drone and it crashed, according to the U.S. military. The aforementioned, the aforementioned, the aforementioned, the aforementioned.

"In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash," American Air Force In a statement, General James Hecker, who commands the American Air Force in the area, said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was reported to have fallen following "sharp maneuvering" according to the Russian defense ministry, which denied that any of its planes had made touch with it. According to the report, the drone was spotted close to the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

"The Russian fighters did not use their onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the UAV, and returned safely to their home airfield," the ministry of defense stated.

It was unable to objectively verify the accounts of the occurrence in the Black Sea, which is bordered by several nations, including Russia and Ukraine.

Senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, Elisabeth Braw, remarked: "This is a very sensitive stage in this conflict because it really is the first direct contact that the public knows about between the West and Russia."

According to spokesman Ned Price, the U.S. State Department called Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to Washington, to discuss what happened over the Black Sea.

According to Antonov, his discussion was "constructive" and no mention of potential "consequences" for Moscow was made, according to the official Russian news agency RIA.

According to a quote by Antonov, "As for us, we do not want any confrontation between the United States and Russia. We are in favor of building pragmatic relations for the benefit of the Russian and American peoples."

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, has cast Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine as a defensive measure against what he perceives as a hostile West determined to annex areas that have historically been under Russian control.

Ukrainian cities have been destroyed, thousands have died, and millions more have been forced to flee their homes, according to Ukraine and its Western friends, who claim that Russia is waging an unprovoked war of conquest.

Reference:

Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Olena Harmash, Reuters, (2023 March 15th). "US says Russian jet caused spy drone crash over Black Sea, Moscow denies collision": The U.S. military said a Russian fighter plane clipped the propeller of one of its spy drones and made it crash into the Black Sea on Tuesday in the first such direct encounter between the two powers since Russia invaded Ukraine over a year ago.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-says-russian-jet-caused-spy-drone-crash-over-black-sea-moscow-denies-2023-03-14/

