Money Talks: The Top Revenue-Generating Taxes in Biden's Proposal

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

With a flurry of new and increased taxes targeted at the wealthiest Americans, President Joe Biden's 2024 budget proposal pledges to reduce the deficit by $3 trillion over the next ten years.

The proposal is only the first step in the federal government's financial process, and given the current makeup of Congress and the fact that Republicans now control the majority in the House of Representatives, it is unlikely to be passed in its current form.

As the president gets ready to perhaps run for reelection in 2024, many of the suggested levies are more of message signals.

Where does the funding come from? This is a look at the plan's most revenue-generating levies. All income projections cover the next ten years. In Biden's proposal, the corporate income tax would be raised from the current 21% to 28%.

The rise, according to the White House, is still far lower than the 35% levy that was in place until former President Donald Trump lowered the tax in 2017. Since the beginning of his campaign, Biden has prioritized getting businesses to "pay their fair share" and if he decides to run again, this issue will probably dominate his program.

According to the president's economic plan, the economy should be built "from the bottom up and middle out" which is a clear refutation of the so-called "trickle-down economics" theories. Its implementation revolves around raising taxes on the wealthiest individuals and businesses.

To more than treble the 8% rate the richest 0.01% of Americans already pay, Biden's budget proposes a minimum 25% tax on American households worth more than $100 million.

After his budget proposal was made public on Thursday, Biden made a speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: "No billionaire should be paying a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter."

In comparison to when he assumed office two years ago, there are now more than a thousand billionaires living in the United States, according to him. The White Administration contends that those Americans need to be making larger contributions.

In Biden's proposal, the 3.8% Affordable Care Act tax on Americans earning more than $400,000 would be raised to 5%. The extra money would be used to strengthen Medicare.

Another change that would support Medicare is this one. If passed, it would close the loophole to guarantee that high earners' so-called "pass-through businesses" whose revenue flows to individual returns are always subject to the Obamacare tax.

Based on the billionaires' tax, Biden's budget proposes raising the top payroll tax rate for individuals earning more than $400,000 and married couples earning more than $450,000 yearly from 37% to 39.6%. The income tax increase would undo reductions made by former President Donald Trump in his 2017 tax plan if it were to become law.

The Inflation Reduction Act from the previous year authorized the new tax, which became effective on January 1 and imposes a 1% fee on all stock buybacks. For the subsequent ten years, it is anticipated to generate $74 billion.

Nonetheless, the president feels that it doesn't go far enough to limit share repurchases and has proposed in his budget to increase the tax by four times to 4%. In contrast to share repurchases and dividends, the White House claims that this action would incentivize investment in businesses themselves.

