George Santos, Republican Congressman, Announces His Resignation From Congressional Committees

Joseph Godwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grDh2_0kYY5iuJ00
This is not the photo of George Santos.Photo bySebastian HerrmannonUnsplash

George Santos, a Republican in the US House of Representatives, will withdraw from his position on committees. Following his election in New York last year, the 34-year-old has come under increasing pressure to step down after he acknowledged making up some of his credentials and biography.

Notwithstanding the commotion, he was given a position on two committees. In a meeting with only his coworkers present on Tuesday, he informed them of his choice, according to CBS, the American partner of the BBC. While he apologized to fellow Republicans for being a distraction, Mr. Santos stated that he would step aside temporarily until his name was vindicated.

Santos said in a statement: "The business of the 118th Congress must continue without media fanfare. He added, "It is important that I primarily focus on serving the constituents of New York's Third Congressional District and providing federal-level representation without distraction."

Mr. Santos will no longer serve on the science, space, and technology panel or the small business committee as a result of the change. The latter is in charge of non-defense-related matters involving scientific research and development.

As the openly gay son of Brazilian immigrants who got to the top of Wall Street before going into politics, he had earlier marketed himself as "the full embodiment of the American dream"

Yet after Mr. Santos was elected in the midterm elections in November, his life story started to fall apart as several US news organizations exposed several lies.

He subsequently acknowledged that a significant chunk of the biography he had given to voters was false. Also, he is the subject of numerous inquiries into his campaign finances and spending. Many other Republicans indicated they supported Mr. Santos' choice to withdraw from the appointments.

"Without the ethics investigation being complete, I think it's the right decision," Michael Lawler, a Republican from New York, told the Washington Post. Earlier, Mr. Lawler had urged Mr. Santos to step down.

It happened a day after Mr. Santos and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met on Capitol Hill, where Mr. Santos reportedly asked Mr. McCarthy if he could resign from the committees. Santos, according to Mr. McCarthy, "he [Santos] could clear everything up" he added to the media.

Prior until now, the highest senior Republican in the House had opted not to take any action against Mr. Santos. He asserted Mr. Santos' eligibility to serve on committees in a Sunday interview with CBS that was shown on television.

In a letter to Mr. McCarthy delivered last week, two Democratic representatives from New York, Gregory Meeks, and Joe Morelle, argued that Mr. Santos should not have access to secret information due to the "serious concerns" highlighted by the claims.

"The numerous concerning allegations about his behavior over decades put his character into question, and suggest he cannot be trusted," they said.

According to a Newsday/Siena poll released on Tuesday, 78% of respondents in Mr. Santos's area, including 71% of Republicans, called for his resignation.

Over a month into the new US House of Representatives term, the Republicans, who are now in charge of the house, are still troubled by George Santos's repeated fabrications of his record and legal issues related to the financing of his campaign.

This action is probably part of an effort by Mr. Santos and House Republicans to lessen the criticism they are receiving from members of their party and the general public without actually removing him from office or forcing him to resign.

With Republicans eager to get down to business and enact legislation, Mr. Santos's decision might help to calm the waters—or at the very least stop the circus that surrounds him from overflowing into committee operations.

But Mr. Santos' presence on the House floor continues to be significant. Every vote counts since the Republicans hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives. Priority topics like immigration and crime are already difficult for the Republican leadership to address. It is nevertheless intolerable to lose Mr. Santos and run the risk of having a Democrat take his place in the future.

Alternatively, they might be hoping that this stopgap solution offers them some breathing room to allow the interest to wane to a tolerable level. But if it doesn't, they might finally conclude that the political discomfort is worth putting up with to bring an end to what has turned out to be an unexpectedly bothersome headache.

Note: This news was corrected and updated to avoid false or misleading information.

Reference:

Bernd Debusmann Jr, Bbc News, (1st February 2023). "George Santos to step down from House committees": Republican congressman George Santos will step down from serving on committees in the US House of Representatives.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64473260

